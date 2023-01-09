Tesla, Zillow, Albireo Pharma And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 150 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC shares surged 137% to $27.93 after AstraZeneca announced it will acquire the company for $26 per share in cash.

Amryt Pharma plc AMYT jumped 106.7% to $14.49 after Chiesi Farmaceutici announced it will acquire the company for $14.50 per ADS plus contingent value rights of up to an additional $2.50 per ADS.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO shares gained 92.9% to $44.03 after Ipsen announced it will acquire the company for $42 per share plus a contingent value right of $10 per share.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT rose 47% to $19.10 after the company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $2.6 billion.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC climbed 43% to $28.25 as the company reported the FDA acceptance Of supplemental Biologics License Application for DAXXIFY for injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia.

CureVac N.V. CVAC shares gained 30.4% to $10.77. CureVac shares jumped over 29% on Friday after the company announced data on joint COVID-19 and flu mRNA vaccine development programs.

Paya Holdings Inc. PAYA jumped 24.5% to $9.70 after Nuvei entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $9.75 per share in cash.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX gained 24.5% to $2.9892.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG surged 23.1% to $9.77. NanoString issued preliminary financial and operational highlights for Q4 and FY 2022.

Scilex Holding Company SCLX gained 21.7% to $6.12.

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS rose 20.5% to $56.85 after the company announced preliminary Q4 results.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI climbed 19.4% to $7.10.

Lufax Holding Ltd LU surged 17.5% to $2.5400.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 15.5% to $4.7250. Jefferies downgraded Marathon Digital from Buy to Hold and announced a $4 price target.

SomaLogic, Inc. SLGC jumped 15.1% to $3.0050. SomaLogic expects preliminary FT22 revenue at high end of $93 million to $98 million guidance range.

TAL Education Group TAL rose 12.6% to $9.62.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH gained 12.6% to $14.42 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY22 financial results and issued FY23 guidance.

2U, Inc. TWOU gained 12.4% to $7.24. 2U announced debt refinancing transactions.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 12.5% to $37.42. Jefferies initiated coverage on Coinbase Global with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $35.

Heska Corporation HSKA gained 12.4% to $69.90.

Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 12.3% to $8.47.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT climbed 12% to $4.78. Wells Fargo maintained Riot Platforms with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

agilon health, inc. AGL jumped 12.2% to $17.26. agilon health reaffirmed FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2 million to $7 million.

Zillow Group, Inc. Z gained 8.7% to $39.01 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $22 to $42.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA jumped 8.3% to $122.44 amid vehicle price cuts in China and indications that wait times for some Chinese Model Y vehicles have increased.

Snowflake Inc. SNOW rose 8% to $133.93. Piper Sandler maintained Snowflake with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $200 to $194.

