Constellation Brands, Walgreens, RPM International And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI shares tumbled 46.1% to $11.83 after the company announced select preliminary Q4 financial metrics and provided a business update. The company said it is reducing headcount by 40%.
- Resources Connection, Inc. RGP fell 15.8% to $15.67 following quarterly results.
- RPM International Inc. RPM dropped 12.9% to $85.37 after the company reported mixed Q2 results and said certain RPM businesses have experienced reduced customer demand.
- AppLovin Corporation APP declined 12.3% to $9.56 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a $7 price target.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM fell 11.7% to $3.46.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP dropped 11.6% to $33.25 following weak quarterly results.
- The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL declined 11.4% to $33.84 following Q1 results.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S fell 11% to $13.34. Piper Sandler maintained SentinelOne with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $17 to $16.
- Cue Health Inc. HLTH dropped 10.2% to $1.9298.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM fell 10.2% to $16.38.
- Vertex, Inc. VERX fell 10.1% to $13.27. Jefferies downgraded Vertex from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $13.5 to $15.
- Geron Corporation GERN shares dipped 9.6% to $2.8850 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN fell 9.6% to $12.23.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW fell 9.4% to $10.48. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $23 to $13.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 9.4% to $34.16 after Cowen & Co downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $36 price target. The stock could also be trading lower amid profit taking following a rally yesterday.
- Stem, Inc. STEM fell 8.9% to $7.78.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ dropped 7.7% to $213.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA tumbled 7.1% to $34.83 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
