Dollar Tree, Dycom Industries, Chico's FAS And Other Big Losers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

Perfect Corp. PERF shares tumbled 39.2% to close at $5.27 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.

AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA dropped 21.4% to close at $4.9650. AGBA Acquisition Limited recently completed its business combination with TAG Holdings Limited.

Brooge Energy Limited BROG declined 20.2% to close at $5.65.

Agora, Inc. API dipped 20% to close at $2.68 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX fell 19.6% to close at $25.04.

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY declined 17.7% to close at $90.20 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Noah Holdings Limited NOAH dropped 17.1% to settle at $12.41 following Q3 results.

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD fell 16.1% to close at $27.29 after reporting Q4 results.

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK fell 16.1% to close at $71.24 after the company issued soft FY23 guidance.

iQIYI, Inc. IQ fell 14.4% to close at $2.43 following Q3 results.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dipped 13.9% to close at $5.14

GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 13.7% to close at $11.93.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM declined 13.1% to close at $10.24.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP dropped 11.8% to close at $17.72 following downbeat quarterly earnings.

SomaLogic, Inc. SLGC dipped 11.4% to close at $2.81.

TDCX Inc. TDCX fell 11.1% to settle at $10.21 following weak quarterly sales.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX dipped 10.7% to close at $16.92. Novavax delivered a written notice to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, terminating with immediate effect an agreement for the sale of its COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries.

Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX fell 10.6% to close at $1.85.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA dropped 10.5% to settle at $4.34. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in China, which has resulted in lockdown measures.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN dipped 10.5% to close at $1.45. SoundHound recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 10.1% to close at $30.11 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY23 sales forecast.

Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS dipped 10% to settle at $6.40 after the company issued weak Q4 forecast.

Cue Health Inc. HLTH fell 9.7% to close at $2.61.

BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE dropped 9.3% to close at $176.54. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in China, which has resulted in lockdown measures.

Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 9.1% to settle at $2.30

Central Garden & Pet Company CENTA fell 8.8% to close at $38.24 following weak quarterly results.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR fell 7.8% to close at $152.37 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB declined 7.7% to close at $169.90 after the company announced its Clinical Genomics Division customer, Sema4, will exit the reproductive health screening business. Sema4 informed the company it will reduce the quantity of orders in Q3.

declined 7.7% to close at $169.90 after the company announced its Clinical Genomics Division customer, Sema4, will exit the reproductive health screening business. Sema4 informed the company it will reduce the quantity of orders in Q3. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM slipped 3.9% to close at $77.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued weak guidance.