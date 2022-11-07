ñol

Why FAT Brands Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 7, 2022 6:10 AM | 3 min read
Why FAT Brands Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares rose 39.5% to $24.39 in pre-market trading following recent reports that Donald Trump could soon announce 2024 Presidential run.
  • Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY rose 20.7% to $1.69 in pre-market trading.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS rose 19.9% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. D-Wave Quantum is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
  • Phunware, Inc. PHUN shares rose 15.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading following recent reports that Donald Trump could soon announce 2024 Presidential run.
  • Perfect Corp. PERF rose 14.6% to $10.51 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Friday.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT rose 14.2% to $5.32 in pre-market trading. GigaCloud Technology, last month, unveiled its new private domain feature for sellers on its B2B GigaCloud Marketplace.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK rose 12.2% to $0.2997 in pre-market trading.
  • Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA shares rose 11.3% to $4.02 in pre-market trading after dipping over 19% on Friday.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO rose 11% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS rose 10.7% to $5.19 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
  • Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO rose 10.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading. Atlas Investissement confirmed that it acquired a 7% interest in Millicom.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS rose 8.5% to $10.38 in pre-market trading.
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 8.5% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. RLX Technology is expected to report Q3 financial results on November 16, 2022.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK rose 8.5% to $19.99 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat Q3 results.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM rose 8.2% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • RiceBran Technologies RIBT shares fell 14.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. RiceBran Tech recently posted a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.38 per share.
  • FAT Brands Inc. FAT shares fell 14.3% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of Class A common stock.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares fell 12.7% to $3.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Friday.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO fell 11.8% to $0.3556 in pre-market trading after jumping around 42% on Friday.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 11.5% to $0.9030 in pre-market trading. SciSparc's wholly owned subsidiary, SciSparc Nutraceuticals, recently signed an agreement with logistics facilities in New Jersey to support its expansion to additional e-commerce platforms.
  • Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO fell 11.5% to $6.91 in pre-market trading. Ladenburg Thalmann recently initiated coverage on Peak Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
  • Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX shares fell 9% to $11.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 65% on Friday.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY shares fell 7.2% to $0.7722 in pre-market trading. Quanergy Systems recently priced its $16.7 million offering.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX fell 6.9% to $5.44 in pre-market trading.

