United Therapeutics, Super Micro Computer, Novo Nordisk And Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 500 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT shares jumped 48.2% to settle at $10.36 on Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Voya Financial for $10.50 per share.
- Bandwidth Inc. BAND climbed 41.6% to close at $17.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Chegg, Inc. CHGG rose 22% to close at $25.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT shares jumped 18.7% to close at $21.69 after the company announced collaboration with CSL to develop and commercialize self-amplifying mRNA vaccines. Arcturus to receive upfront payment of $200 million.
- Mercury General Corporation MCY rose 14.1% to close at $33.06 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI gained 12.5% to close at $80.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Li Auto Inc LI climbed 12.1% to settle at $16.32. Li Auto recently reported it delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, up 31.4% year over year.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX surged 11.7% to close at $1.53.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP gained 11.3% to close at $70.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR climbed 11.1% to close at $253.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Service Corporation International SCI climbed 10.4% to close at $67.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB gained 9.6% to close at $27.43.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC rose 7.6% to close at $46.32 after reporting a rise in Q3 earnings.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP gained 7.5% to settle at $206.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- The New York Times Company NYT jumped 7.4% to settle at $31.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued guidance.
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO rose 6.4% to settle at $113.23 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were higher year over year. The company also raised FY22 operating profit growth guidance.
- Match Group, Inc. MTCH shares gained 4.2% to close at $45.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL gained 4.1% to close at $215.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
