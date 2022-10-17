Morgan Stanley, First Republic Bank And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones dropping over 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

TOP Financial Group Limited TOP shares tumbled 73.5% to close at $5.49. Shares of banks and financial services companies traded lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley following earnings could also be impacting the sector.

Nutex Health Inc. NUTX fell 22.4% to close at $0.7394 after jumping 72% on Thursday. Nutex recently provided a corporate update.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 16.9% to close at $7.24.

First Republic Bank FRC shares tumbled 16.4% to close at $112.59 after the company reported mixed Q3 results.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR fell 15.8% to close at $7.98. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector traded lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks.

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL fell 15% to close at $78.31

GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 11.9% to settle at $41.93.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN dropped 11.7% to close at $28.71. Rivian recently announced a recall of the company's vehicles.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX declined 11.3% to settle at $11.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. HASI fell 10.2% to close at $22.91.

Nutrien Ltd. NTR fell 10% to settle at $77.92.

The Mosaic Company MOS slipped 9.9% to settle at $46.86.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY fell 9.7% to close at $5.58.

Vicor Corporation VICR dropped 8.9% to settle at $47.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA declined 8.8% to settle at $2.59.

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK fell 8.8% to close at $17.30. Shares of several oil and energy companies traded lower amid a decrease in the price of oil.

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE fell 8.7% to close at $119.78.

Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 8.4% to settle at $21.14.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF dropped 8.4% to close at $98.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 8.2% to settle at $63.59. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns.

fell 8.2% to settle at $63.59. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Morgan Stanley MS dropped 5.1% to close at $75.30 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results down from last year.