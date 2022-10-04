Why AeroClean Technologies Is Trading Higher By Over 39%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Bit Brother Limited BTB rose 91.7% to $0.2150 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Monday.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares rose 39.3% to $4.47 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies and Molekule, Inc. agreed to combine the companies in an all-stock merger.

FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR rose 28% to $8.32 in pre-market trading after jumping around 93% on Monday.

Adeia Inc ADEA rose 27.4% to $9.16 in pre-market trading after Monday's spinoff of Xperi as an independent company.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. BACK rose 20% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 18.8% to $8.45 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Monday.

Immutep Limited IMMP rose 15.4% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. Immutep recently received A$2.7 million R&D tax incentive from French government.

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 15% to $0.4499 in pre-market trading.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS rose 12.7% to $0.82 in pre-market trading. Borqs said its solar energy storage subsidiary recently signed an agreement to provide solar + energy storage systems to commercial and residential property in Hawaii.

Poshmark, Inc POSH rose 11.7% to $17.39 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be bought by Korea's largest internet company, Naver Corp, for $17.90 per share in cash.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 10.4% to $0.3975 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.

Global Medical REIT Inc. GMRE rose 9.7% to $9.50 in pre-market trading.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS rose 9.6% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

DLocal Limited DLO rose 9.2% to $23.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM rose 8.4% to $13.73 in pre-market trading.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN rose 7.8% to $34.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on production and deliveries for the third quarter and said it remains on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. The company said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly totals ever.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA rose 6.5% to $7.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.

Losers

Oblong, Inc OBLG fell 24.6% to $0.3018 in pre-market trading after jumping 167% on Monday.

FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 23.1% to $6.27 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Monday.

FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares fell 20.7% to $0.3718 in pre-market trading after surging around 309% on Monday.

Green Giant Inc. GGE shares fell 17.7% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR fell 11% to $0.5008 in pre-market trading. eFFECTOR Therapeutics recently named Mayank Gandhi, M.D., as Chief Business Officer.

Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 9.2% to $0.2739 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Monday.

Theratechnologies Inc. THTX shares fell 8.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Theratechnologies announced FDA approval of Trogarzo for administration by IV push.

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV fell 8.1% to $16.97 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Monday.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 6.8% to $0.3141 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Monday.