Nike, Lululemon, Dick's Sporting Goods And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping 500 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM shares dipped 27.6% to close at $10.16.

Carnival Corporation CCL declined 23.3% to close at $7.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Rent-A-Center Inc RCII dropped 21.6% to close at $17.51 as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL dropped 19.1% to close at $4.15. Ocular Therapeutix 10%+ owner Summer Road LLC reported purchase of 150,000 at an average price of $4.59 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.

Century Aluminum Company CENX dropped 18.3% to close at $5.28 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH fell 18% to close at $11.36 in sympathy with Carnival, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dipped 17.3% to close at $2.24.

Reading International, Inc. RDIB fell 15.8% to close at $18.70.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dropped 15.3% to close at $27.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT shares fell 15% to close at $13.95 after the company announced its REVERSE Phase 3 study of obeticholic acid did not meet its primary endpoint.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 13.2% to close at $37.90 in sympathy with Carnival, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.

NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 12.8% to close at $83.12. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT dipped 11.8% to close at $10.11. GigaCloud Technology reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11% year-on-year to $124 million.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT dropped 11.4% to close at $15.99.

Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR declined 11.3% to settle at $38.14. BMO Capital maintained Worthington Industries with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $58 to $52.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA dipped 9.8% to settle at $6.65.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY dropped 9.5% to close at $5.32. Morgan Stanley maintained Li-Cycle Holdings with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $8 to $7.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST declined 9.2% to settle at $ 6.62.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 8.2% to close at $46.80.

Agiliti, Inc. AGTI declined 7.7% to settle at $14.31.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN dropped 7.5% to settle at $9.72.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS fell 7.4% to close at $104.64. Shares of retail and apparel companies at large traded lower in sympathy with Nike, which fell after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX dropped 7% to settle at $9.24. Eve said it expects to recognize certain non-cash expenses associated with issuance of certain warrants for three months ended June 30, 2022.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU dipped 6.9% to close at $279.56 in sympathy with Nike, which fell after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL dropped 4.8% to close at $31.13. Shares of retail and apparel companies traded lower in sympathy with Nike, which fell after the company reported Q1 financial results. Foot Locker 10% owner Daniel Kretinsky sold a total of 308,663 shares at an average price of $34.87.

dropped 4.8% to close at $31.13. Shares of retail and apparel companies traded lower in sympathy with Nike, which fell after the company reported Q1 financial results. Foot Locker 10% owner Daniel Kretinsky sold a total of 308,663 shares at an average price of $34.87. Apple Inc. AAPL fell 3% to close at $138.20.