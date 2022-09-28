Why MindMed Is Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV rose 211.7% to $256.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 199% on Tuesday.
- Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO rose 105% to $10.46 in pre-market trading following uplisting to the Nasdaq.
- Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.7% to $276.32 in pre-market trading. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
- Prothena Corporation plc PRTA rose 37.4% to $42.50 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Biogen.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS rose 29.8% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Flora Growth Corp. FLGC rose 17.9% to $0.8621 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Tuesday.
- MorphoSys AG MOR rose 17.7% to $5.24 in pre-market trading.
- Longeveron Inc. LGVN rose 16.9% to $4.71 in pre-market trading. Longeveron, last month, received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead drug Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS)..
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 16.4% to $0.6750 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- ASAP, Inc. WTRH rose 12.1% to $0.1793 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Tuesday.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT rose 12% to $0.35 in pre-market trading.
- BioVie Inc. BIVI rose 11.8% to $2.64 in pre-market trading. BioVie recently announced topline results from an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial of NE3107 for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, saying "vast majority of patients saw significant improvements in the Global Rating of Change."
- Locafy Limited LCFY rose 10.5% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 10.2% to $50.90 in pre-market trading. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments trading higher premarket in sympathy with Biogen.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX rose 9.2% to $8.80 in pre-market trading.
- Lilly and Company LLY rose 7.7% to $335.00 in pre-market trading. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments trading higher premarket in sympathy with Biogen.
Losers
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD fell 34.8% to $3.99 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of public offering of common shares and warrants.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO shares fell 31.6% to $0.2162 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY22 preliminary sales results and announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 23% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 21.4% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after the company priced 12.9 nm share public offering of common stock at $1.55 per share.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 14% to $0.5161 in pre-market trading after surging 19% on Tuesday.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO fell 13% to $0.40 in pre-market trading.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 12.3% to $6.37 in pre-market trading. The stock has been volatile after the company last week announced a 1-for-15 reverse split and received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol.
- MFA Financial, Inc. MFA shares fell 10.8% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after the company filed for mixed-securities shelf offering.
- Presto Automation, Inc PRST fell 10.4% to $2.41 in pre-market trading. The company recently completed its previously announced business combination with Ventoux CCM Acquisition.
- MoneyLion Inc. ML shares fell 8.3% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST shares fell 7.9% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Aquestive Therapeutics recently announced positive topline results from the EPIPHAST 2 trial for its AQST-109 epinephrine sublingual film.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR fell 7.6% to $0.1980 in pre-market trading. 9 Meters Biopharma recently announced final results from the Phase 2 VIBRANT study and a successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for vurolenatide in short bowel syndrome.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB fell 6.8% to $7.20 in pre-market trading. CFTC ordered 11 financial institutions to pay over $710 million for recordkeeping, supervision failures for widespread use of unapproved communication methods.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND fell 6.6% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced an $80 million bought deal financing.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 5% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. CFTC ordered 11 financial institutions to pay over $710 million for recordkeeping, supervision failures for widespread use of unapproved communication methods.
