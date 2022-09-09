U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging around 193 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Globalstar, Inc. GSAT fell 18.9% to settle at $1.67 amid possible profit taking. The stock gained on Wednesday after the company announced it will be the satellite operator for Apple satellite-enabled services.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH fell 15.5% to close at $30.76.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 15% to close at $20.07 following Q2 results.
- Skillsoft Corp. SKIL fell 14.9% to close at $2.29 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY dropped 14.2% to close at $37.72. While the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, operating income dropped from 2021 levels.
- Innovid Corp. CTV fell 13.9% to close at $3.17.
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC dipped 12.8% to close at $7.96.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT fell 12.7% to close at $20.74. The company posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but issued weak FY23 forecast. MasterCraft Boat also sold its NauticStar business to Iconic Marine Group.
- Mercer International Inc. MERC dipped 12.5% to close at $14.07.
- The Lovesac Company LOVE dropped 12.4% to close at $26.18 following Q2 results.
- Erasca, Inc. ERAS fell 11.3% to close at $8.34. Erasca announced preliminary Phase 1/1b monotherapy data for ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601 in BRAF-driven and RAS/MAPK-altered solid tumors.
- Sylvamo Corporation SLVM declined 9.8% to close at $36.50.
- Sabre Corporation SABR dropped 9.5% to close at $6.54 after Mizuho maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $8 to $7.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares fell 8.7% to settle at $10.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP dropped 8.6% to close at $1.71.
- Verint Systems Inc. VRNT fell 8% to settle at $41.79 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Cimpress plc CMPR dipped 7.9% to close at $28.30.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC fell 6.7% to close at $79.30. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency.
- Wayfair Inc. W fell 3.7% to close at $48.81 after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN fell 3.6% to close at $19.08 after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share.
