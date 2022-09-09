U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging around 193 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT fell 18.9% to settle at $1.67 amid possible profit taking. The stock gained on Wednesday after the company announced it will be the satellite operator for Apple satellite-enabled services.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH fell 15.5% to close at $30.76.

Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 15% to close at $20.07 following Q2 results.

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL fell 14.9% to close at $2.29 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY dropped 14.2% to close at $37.72. While the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, operating income dropped from 2021 levels.

Innovid Corp. CTV fell 13.9% to close at $3.17.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC dipped 12.8% to close at $7.96.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT fell 12.7% to close at $20.74. The company posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but issued weak FY23 forecast. MasterCraft Boat also sold its NauticStar business to Iconic Marine Group.

Mercer International Inc. MERC dipped 12.5% to close at $14.07.

The Lovesac Company LOVE dropped 12.4% to close at $26.18 following Q2 results.

Erasca, Inc. ERAS fell 11.3% to close at $8.34. Erasca announced preliminary Phase 1/1b monotherapy data for ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601 in BRAF-driven and RAS/MAPK-altered solid tumors.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM declined 9.8% to close at $36.50.

Sabre Corporation SABR dropped 9.5% to close at $6.54 after Mizuho maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $8 to $7.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares fell 8.7% to settle at $10.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP dropped 8.6% to close at $1.71.

Verint Systems Inc. VRNT fell 8% to settle at $41.79 following downbeat quarterly sales.

Cimpress plc CMPR dipped 7.9% to close at $28.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC fell 6.7% to close at $79.30. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency.

Wayfair Inc. W fell 3.7% to close at $48.81 after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes.

fell 3.7% to close at $48.81 after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN fell 3.6% to close at $19.08 after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share.