LegalZoom.com, Toast And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

Altimmune, Inc. ALT jumped 28% to $17.64. B. Riley Securities maintained Altimmune with a Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $26.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI jumped 27.5% to $10.49. Rani Therapeutics reported termination of public offering of Class A common stock.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF jumped 20.6% to $19.65 following strong quarterly sales.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ gained 20.5% to $13.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA surged 20% to $5.42. Invitae recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 17% to $6.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX jumped 15.5% to $13.60. AN2 Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.53 per share.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT gained 13.7% to $27.72. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained RAPT Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $53.
- Toast, Inc. TOST shares rose 13.6% to $20.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 guidance.
- Vuzix Corporation VUZI gained 13.5% to $10.37 after the company announced it received a six-figure order from a global Tier-1 aerospace and defense firm for additional pre-production units of its customized avionics waveguide-based head mounted display system.
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN gained 13% to $27.63. Day One Biopharmaceutical recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.60 per share.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT gained 12.2% to $18.73.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR rose 12.2% to $7.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Olink Holding AB (publ) OLK gained 11.3% to $19.12. Morgan Stanley maintained Olink Holding with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $15 to $16.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME jumped 11.3% to $5.24.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS surged 10.5% to $64.17.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG gained 9.5% to $20.33 after a Massachusetts sports betting bill was recently signed into law.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD jumped 7.5% to $25.27. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Lemonade, Inc. LMND gained 7.4% to $32.67.
- KE Holdings Inc. BEKE gained 7.3% to $16.17.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 5% to $6.46 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
