Why Is NuZee Down By Over 21%: Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares rose 46% to $6.98 in pre-market trading after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR shares rose 37.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Eargo is expected to release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the closing bell on August 8, 2022.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 34.5% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after climbing over 27% on Friday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA rose 29.1% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Connexa Sports Technologies recently entered into an integrated technology partnership with Rhineland Tennis Federation in Germany.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP rose 25.1% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Cue Health Inc. HLTH rose 22% to $5.27 in pre-market trading after surging around 17% on Friday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 21.8% to $9.94 in pre-market trading after surging around 33% on Friday.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares rose 21.7% to $4.38 in pre-market trading higher after jumping over 64% on Friday.
- CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ shares rose 21.7% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 11% on Friday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares rose 20% to $6.35 in pre-market trading. Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares dropped over 62% on Friday after the company priced a $16.8 million public offering.
- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 15.7% to $23.00 in pre-market trading. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED rose 11.6% to $0.2109 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical recently announced it entered into agreements to raise $$6.2 million through previously issued warrants.
- HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 11.3% to $0.2299 in pre-market trading.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC rose 11.1% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. NeuroOne Medical is expected to host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter on August 11, 2022.
- Phunware, Inc. PHUN rose 10.4% to $1.80 in pre-market trading. Phunware is expected to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 10.1% to $0.2525 in pre-market trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q2 results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
- Beam Global BEEM shares rose 10.1% to $16.96 in pre-market trading. Beam Global is expected to report its Q2 financial results on Friday August 12, 2022.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ATOS rose 10% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. The company recently completed dosing in Part C of Atossa's Phase 1/2a study of AT-H201 in healthy volunteers.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY rose 9.9% to $1.44 in pre-market trading.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD rose 9.4% to $4.91 in pre-market trading. Diebold Nixdorf recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares rose 9% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after declining 22% on Friday.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 4.9% to $97.60 in pre-market trading. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 4.5% to $34.75 in pre-market trading. Sunrun, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR rose 4.4% to $106.35 in pre-market trading. Barclays, on Friday, initiated coverage on First Solar with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $89.
- BioNTech SE BNTX rose 3.2% to $188.89 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 21.1% to $0.8761 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $3.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. KPLT shares fell 18.9% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Katapult Holdings is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
- Highway Holdings Limited HIHO fell 17% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after jumping over 24% on Friday. Highway Holdings, last month, posted Q1 EPS of $0.09.
- The Buckle, Inc. BKE shares fell 16.2% to $25.51 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, said net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended July 30, 2022 rose 4.2% year-over-year to $97.7 million.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR fell 13.2% to $0.4687 in pre-market trading. Marker Therapeutics shares jumped around 64% on Friday after the FDA on Thursday announced clearance to the company's Investigational New Drug application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN fell 13.2% to $8.71 in pre-market trading.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 11.3% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 10.7% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 10.2% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 25% on Friday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI fell 9.9% to $0.9911 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Missfresh Limited MF shares fell 9.2% to $0.1673 in pre-market trading after climbing around 6% on Friday.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS fell 8.7% to $0.3329 in pre-market trading.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 7.9% to $19.00 in pre-market trading. WeTrade shares gained around 13% on Friday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.
