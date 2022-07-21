ñol

Why Is United Airlines Down By Over 6%? Here Are 25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 5:53 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 72.1% to $0.3420 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning recently announced partnership with Intalytics for customized location intelligence solutions.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 62.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company issued corporate update and financial guidance.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 18.8% to $54.17 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 16.2% to $0.9299 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech reported follow-on data from its published single-center named patient program.
  • Ur-Energy Inc. URG rose 15.4% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after climbing around 4% on Wednesday.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS rose 14.4% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
  • Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR rose 13.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after declining more than 7% on Wednesday.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 11.4% to $0.1687 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
  • Endo International plc ENDP rose 10.4% to $0.4575 in pre-market trading. Endo International is considering bankruptcy filing to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and several outstanding lawsuits without a deal with opioid plaintiffs, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
  • Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU rose 9.8% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 9.4% to $0.2993 in pre-market trading.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI rose 7.8% to $0.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Nokia Oyj NOK rose 6.6% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 profit.
  • Alcoa Corporation AA rose 5.9% to $47.72 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.3% to $759.80 in pre-market trading. Tesla posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year.

Losers

  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV fell 14.5% to $30.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed $200 million public offering of common stock. Also, the company announced a collaboration with Vertex to discover and develop an in vivo editing program for liver disease.
  • BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares fell 12.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Wednesday.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG fell 11.5% to $2.84 in pre-market trading following a 50% surge on Wednesday.
  • Carnival Corporation CCL fell 10.4% to $9.93 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 102 million share offering at $9.95 per share.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 9.8% to $5.59 in pre-market trading. Pagaya Technologies shares jumped around 130% on Wednesday on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
  • QualTek Services Inc. QTEK fell 9.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after gaining over 17% on Wednesday.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB shares fell 8.7% to $0.54 in pre-market trading.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares fell 7.7% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after tumbling 75% on Wednesday.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares fell 6.5% to $38.98 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.

