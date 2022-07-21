Why Is United Airlines Down By Over 6%? Here Are 25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 72.1% to $0.3420 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning recently announced partnership with Intalytics for customized location intelligence solutions.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 62.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company issued corporate update and financial guidance.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 18.8% to $54.17 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 16.2% to $0.9299 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech reported follow-on data from its published single-center named patient program.
- Ur-Energy Inc. URG rose 15.4% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after climbing around 4% on Wednesday.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS rose 14.4% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR rose 13.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after declining more than 7% on Wednesday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 11.4% to $0.1687 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 10.4% to $0.4575 in pre-market trading. Endo International is considering bankruptcy filing to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and several outstanding lawsuits without a deal with opioid plaintiffs, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU rose 9.8% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 9.4% to $0.2993 in pre-market trading.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI rose 7.8% to $0.33 in pre-market trading.
- Nokia Oyj NOK rose 6.6% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 profit.
- Alcoa Corporation AA rose 5.9% to $47.72 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.3% to $759.80 in pre-market trading. Tesla posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year.
Losers
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV fell 14.5% to $30.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed $200 million public offering of common stock. Also, the company announced a collaboration with Vertex to discover and develop an in vivo editing program for liver disease.
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares fell 12.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Wednesday.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG fell 11.5% to $2.84 in pre-market trading following a 50% surge on Wednesday.
- Carnival Corporation CCL fell 10.4% to $9.93 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 102 million share offering at $9.95 per share.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 9.8% to $5.59 in pre-market trading. Pagaya Technologies shares jumped around 130% on Wednesday on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
- QualTek Services Inc. QTEK fell 9.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after gaining over 17% on Wednesday.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB shares fell 8.7% to $0.54 in pre-market trading.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares fell 7.7% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after tumbling 75% on Wednesday.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares fell 6.5% to $38.98 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
