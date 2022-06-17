33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Revlon, Inc. REV gained 81.5% to $3.54 following a report suggesting Reliance Industries is considering buying out the company, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO surged 70% to $1.3580. AstraZeneca is rumored to be eyeing take over of Mereo BioPharma Group, according to a report in The Times.

Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN gained 30% to $0.7700.

gained 30% to $0.7700. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares jumped 25.3% to $3.83. The FDA's Advisory Committee recently unanimously backed Bluebird bio’s gene therapy for a rare blood disorder.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS jumped 44% to $0.4061 after jumping 100% on Thursday.

jumped 44% to $0.4061 after jumping 100% on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 21.2% to $4.7250. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals entered into a Revenue Interest Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for a total investment of $100 million. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide), a melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, for patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS).

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS gained 21.2% to $0.6280.

gained 21.2% to $0.6280. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK shares gained 20% to $5.83. Scholar Rock reported Phase 2 topaz trial extension data showing 'sizable and sustained motor function improvement at 24 months with apitegromab for non-ambulatory patients with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy.'

Seagen Inc. SGEN shares rose 18.5% to $174.00. Merck is eyeing purchase of biotech Seagen, while other unnamed suitors are also eyeing Seagen, the Wall Street Journal said.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 16.5% to $4.0777. Comera was granted U.S. patent titled 'Excipient compounds for protein processing.'

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN jumped 16.1% to $3.10.

jumped 16.1% to $3.10. Surrozen, Inc. SRZN gained 15.5% to $2.5650. Surrozen recently initiated dosing in Phase 1 clinical trial of SZN-043 for severe alcoholic hepatitis.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS surged 15.1% to $24.09.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC jumped 14.3% to $20.25.

Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 14.2% to $2.9700.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. KNTE rose 14.1% to $9.39.

Sight Sciences, Inc. SGHT jumped 12.9% to $8.46.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT rose 8.5% to $17.26.

Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 6.6% to $0.3411 after dropping more than 12% on Thursday. Losers Renovare Environmental, Inc RENO dipped 73.5% to $0.0450.

dipped 73.5% to $0.0450. Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN shares fell 55.3% to $1.61 after the company terminated its Phase 2b/3 study of Dipraglurant for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease due to slow recruitment. The company suspended its guidance amid the termination.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 51.1% to $1.4899 after the company priced a $6 million offering.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 21.7% to $5.97.

fell 21.7% to $5.97. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN dipped 20% to $3.1601. Advent Technologies recently announced it received notification of euro 782.1 million of funding from the Greek State for the IPCEI Green HiPo project.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 19.5% to $2.19. Neptune Wellness appointed Raymond Silcock as Chief Financial Officer.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 19.1% to $0.5001. Acorda Therapeutics shares jumped around 55% on Thursday after the company announced Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH launched INBRIJA in Germany.

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK declined 15.3% to $2.00.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS dropped 14.4% to $0.78.

Alvotech Ordinary Shares ALVO fell 13.4% to $9.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT declined 12.2% to $10.13.

declined 12.2% to $10.13. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS dropped 12% to $2.13. Heart Test Laboratories announced pricing of its IPO of 1.5 million units at a price of $4.25 per unit.

B of A Securities downgraded Dream Finders Homes from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $18 to $10.5.

Vivakor, Inc. VIVK fell 8.8% to $2.27. Vivakor shares jumped 40% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.

