24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Boxed, Inc. BOXD rose 38.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Boxed reported that Director Andrew Pearson bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 per share.

rose 38.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Boxed reported that Director Andrew Pearson bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 per share. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 37.3% to $0.1541 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Tuesday.

rose 37.3% to $0.1541 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Tuesday. Revlon, Inc. REV rose 22.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping around 60% on Tuesday.

rose 22.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping around 60% on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL rose 17.2% to $9.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022.

rose 17.2% to $9.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022. Inpixon INPX rose 15.1% to $0.1378 in pre-market trading after dipping around 17% on Tuesday.

rose 15.1% to $0.1378 in pre-market trading after dipping around 17% on Tuesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT rose 11.3% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. Inhibikase Therapeutics recently announced advancement of IkT-148009 Phase 2 '201' program following the FDA review.

rose 11.3% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. Inhibikase Therapeutics recently announced advancement of IkT-148009 Phase 2 '201' program following the FDA review. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares rose 9.6% to $0.7351 in pre-market trading. G Medical Innovations, last month, reported a $1 million buyback plan.

shares rose 9.6% to $0.7351 in pre-market trading. G Medical Innovations, last month, reported a $1 million buyback plan. Porch Group, Inc. PRCH rose 9% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Tuesday.

rose 9% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares rose 8.2% to $29.55 in pre-market trading. Digital World Acquisition has been working towards consummating its proposed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group.

shares rose 8.2% to $29.55 in pre-market trading. Digital World Acquisition has been working towards consummating its proposed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 8% to $22.97 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Tuesday. JP Morgan recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.

rose 8% to $22.97 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Tuesday. JP Morgan recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24. MorphoSys AG MOR shares rose 7.9% to $4.92 in pre-market trading. MorphoSys and Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. (HIBio), a biotechnology company, have established an equity participation agreement and license agreements to allow HIBio to develop and commercialize MorphoSys’ felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody.

shares rose 7.9% to $4.92 in pre-market trading. MorphoSys and Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. (HIBio), a biotechnology company, have established an equity participation agreement and license agreements to allow HIBio to develop and commercialize MorphoSys’ felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody. GoHealth, Inc. GOCO rose 7.6% to $0.6889 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.

rose 7.6% to $0.6889 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday. Waterdrop Inc. WDH rose 6.9% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers