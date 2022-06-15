24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD rose 38.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Boxed reported that Director Andrew Pearson bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 per share.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 37.3% to $0.1541 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Tuesday.
- Revlon, Inc. REV rose 22.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping around 60% on Tuesday.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL rose 17.2% to $9.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022.
- Inpixon INPX rose 15.1% to $0.1378 in pre-market trading after dipping around 17% on Tuesday.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT rose 11.3% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. Inhibikase Therapeutics recently announced advancement of IkT-148009 Phase 2 '201' program following the FDA review.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares rose 9.6% to $0.7351 in pre-market trading. G Medical Innovations, last month, reported a $1 million buyback plan.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH rose 9% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Tuesday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares rose 8.2% to $29.55 in pre-market trading. Digital World Acquisition has been working towards consummating its proposed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 8% to $22.97 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Tuesday. JP Morgan recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.
- MorphoSys AG MOR shares rose 7.9% to $4.92 in pre-market trading. MorphoSys and Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. (HIBio), a biotechnology company, have established an equity participation agreement and license agreements to allow HIBio to develop and commercialize MorphoSys’ felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO rose 7.6% to $0.6889 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Waterdrop Inc. WDH rose 6.9% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
Losers
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares fell 41.8% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on correspondence received from U.K. and U.S. regulatory authorities on pathway for a therapy that could prevent progression of early-stage Dupuytren's disease.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 15.5% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after jumping around 126% on Tuesday.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 14.3% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after surging more than 50% on Tuesday.
- SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares fell 12.1% to $0.4899 in pre-market trading. SeaChange shares dropped 19% on Tuesday after the company, and Triller, announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 11.1% to $0.4101 in pre-market trading. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently said that it received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS shares fell 9.6% to $7.65 in pre-market trading after successfully listing on the NASDAQ.
- Brenmiller Energy Ltd. BNRG fell 9.3% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. Brenmiller Energy recently reported Q1 cash and cash equivalents of $10.4 million.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 8% to $0.4435 in pre-market trading. Fast Radius named Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL fell 7.6% to $2.06 in pre-market trading. Kaival Brands shares jumped 29% on Tuesday after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.
- Tuya Inc. TUYA fell 7.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after surging more than 23% on Tuesday. Geovax Labs filed prospectus relates to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
