27 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 6:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) shares rose 38.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 29% to $0.2999 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of sofpironium bromide to Botanix Pharmaceuticals for $9 million in upfront and potential near-term regulatory milestone payments. The company is also eligible to receive additional success-based regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $168 million.
  • Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) rose 28.5% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Tuesday. The company had its IPO on April 22.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) rose 23.1% to $26.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) rose 20.3% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after climbing around 6% on Tuesday.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NASDAQ: UAMY) rose 16.5% to $0.48 in pre-market trading.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 15% to $0.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 12.3% to $1.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) shares rose 10.7% to $0.7096 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) rose 9.9% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Tuesday.
  • Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) rose 9.7% to $3.96 in pre-market trading. Expion360 secured $300,000 line of credit from GM Financial to support expansion of national sales and distribution channels.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 8.6% to $0.38 in pre-market trading.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) rose 7.6% to $114.00 in pre-market trading. Scotts Miracle-Gro announced record second-quarter sales in its U.S. consumer segment driven by continued support from its major retail partners.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 6.4% to $79.10 in pre-market trading as the company reported second-quarter revenue of $7.64 billion, which was up 15% year-over-year. The quarterly revenue was a second-quarter record for the company and came in ahead of a consensus estimate of $7.6 billion.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 6% to $96.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares fell 27.2% to $22.40 in pre-market trading. Lyft reported a narrower loss for its first quarter, while sales topped estimates. However, the company issued a weak outlook for the second quarter.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares fell 15.6% to $23.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a decline in Q1 EPS results.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 13.9% to $98.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) fell 13.5% to $5.58 in pre-market trading. Blue Water Vaccines S-1 showed registration for 2.4 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) shares fell 13.5% to $6.18 in pre-market trading. IonQ shares dropped 9% on Tuesday following a short report by Scorpion Capital.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) fell 10.9% to $1.63 in pre-market trading. XORTX Therapeutics shares jumped 59% on Tuesday after the company announced that dosing of human subjects has been initiated in the XRX-OXY-101 bridging pharmacokinetics study.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) fell 9.9% to $39.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) fell 8.5% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Tuesday.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares fell 8.3% to $3.21 in pre-market trading. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 32% on Tuesday after the company and its partner MicroSafe Group DMCC received EPA approval for Nanocyn as a hospital-grade disinfectant.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) fell 7.6% to $6.12 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Tuesday.
  • Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) fell 6.3% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 6.3% to $74.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

