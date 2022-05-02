 Skip to main content

31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 12:17pm   Comments
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) climbed 64.9% to $9.86. Redbox recently reported CFO transition.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares gained 30.5% to $8.48 after tumbling 13% on Friday. SoundHound had their IPO on Thursday.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 30.1% to $3.93 after the company announced a $70.5 million planned capital infusion through debt and equity financings.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) shares jumped 26.2% to $1.1507 following a 5% drop on Friday.
  • Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) gained 19.1% to $6.62 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $6 price target.
  • Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) jumped 17.6% to $29.97 after the company announced a program to buyback up to $400M of stock.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGE) gained 17.4% to $22.19.
  • Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) jumped 15% to $40.34 after the company announced FDA approval for expanded indications for the ENROUTE stent to include patients at standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy.
  • Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) rose 14.8% to $21.48 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $33 to $40.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 14.7% to $0.5620.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) jumped 14.4% to $4.6200 after the company announced a major customer win and said it expects its future order book to increase by $4B to $6B.
  • Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) rose 10% to $3.13.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 9.1% to $49.15.
  • C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) gained 8.5% to $9.30.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 7.3% to $0.3005 after jumping 13% on Friday.
  • BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 7.1% to $1.3491 as the company entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 6.2% to $142.74. Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23,000 shares at an average price of $142.98.

Losers

  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) shares dipped 39% to $0.3784 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, which showed FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract did not demonstrate statistical significance.
  • Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) shares dipped 34.1% to $2.26. Global Cord Blood will acquire Cellenkos Inc and the rights to develop and commercialize all of its existing and future products worldwide.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) fell 29.3% to $3.65. Blackboxstocks reported integration with E*TRADE allowing users to trade seamlessly through Blackbox platform.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 22.8% to $1.46 after the company announced it has suspended its M207 program and implemented a workforce reduction impacting 40% of remaining employees.
  • T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) dipped 20.2% to $3.2851. Trust Stamp signed Memorandum of Understanding with Malta Enterprise and Plug and Play to establish Malta Acceleration Program.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 17.6% to $5.72. Vaxxinity received FDA fast track designation for UB-311 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dropped 17.4% to $1.75. 180 Life Sciences, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, reporetd final results from its Phase 2b study in patients with Dupuytren’s disease.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) fell 13% to $13.13 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for surufatinib for the treatment of advanced neuroendocrine tumors.
  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) dipped 11.7% to $16.17 as the company reported a proposed $50 million underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.
  • First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) declined 11.5% to $34.04. First Century Bancorp. has notified First Internet Bancorp of its termination of the merger agreement.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 11.1% to $18.48 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 11% to $4.9018.
  • Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) dropped 8.8% to $124.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 8.5% to $21.59. Spirit Airlines, rejected the acquisition bid from JetBlue Airways and will proceed with the previously-announced merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc.

