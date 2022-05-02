31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) climbed 64.9% to $9.86. Redbox recently reported CFO transition.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares gained 30.5% to $8.48 after tumbling 13% on Friday. SoundHound had their IPO on Thursday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 30.1% to $3.93 after the company announced a $70.5 million planned capital infusion through debt and equity financings.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) shares jumped 26.2% to $1.1507 following a 5% drop on Friday.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) gained 19.1% to $6.62 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $6 price target.
- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) jumped 17.6% to $29.97 after the company announced a program to buyback up to $400M of stock.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGE) gained 17.4% to $22.19.
- Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) jumped 15% to $40.34 after the company announced FDA approval for expanded indications for the ENROUTE stent to include patients at standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) rose 14.8% to $21.48 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $33 to $40.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 14.7% to $0.5620.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) jumped 14.4% to $4.6200 after the company announced a major customer win and said it expects its future order book to increase by $4B to $6B.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) rose 10% to $3.13.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 9.1% to $49.15.
- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) gained 8.5% to $9.30.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 7.3% to $0.3005 after jumping 13% on Friday.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 7.1% to $1.3491 as the company entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 6.2% to $142.74. Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23,000 shares at an average price of $142.98.
Losers
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) shares dipped 39% to $0.3784 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, which showed FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract did not demonstrate statistical significance.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) shares dipped 34.1% to $2.26. Global Cord Blood will acquire Cellenkos Inc and the rights to develop and commercialize all of its existing and future products worldwide.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) fell 29.3% to $3.65. Blackboxstocks reported integration with E*TRADE allowing users to trade seamlessly through Blackbox platform.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 22.8% to $1.46 after the company announced it has suspended its M207 program and implemented a workforce reduction impacting 40% of remaining employees.
- T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) dipped 20.2% to $3.2851. Trust Stamp signed Memorandum of Understanding with Malta Enterprise and Plug and Play to establish Malta Acceleration Program.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 17.6% to $5.72. Vaxxinity received FDA fast track designation for UB-311 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dropped 17.4% to $1.75. 180 Life Sciences, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, reporetd final results from its Phase 2b study in patients with Dupuytren’s disease.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) fell 13% to $13.13 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for surufatinib for the treatment of advanced neuroendocrine tumors.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) dipped 11.7% to $16.17 as the company reported a proposed $50 million underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) declined 11.5% to $34.04. First Century Bancorp. has notified First Internet Bancorp of its termination of the merger agreement.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 11.1% to $18.48 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 11% to $4.9018.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) dropped 8.8% to $124.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 8.5% to $21.59. Spirit Airlines, rejected the acquisition bid from JetBlue Airways and will proceed with the previously-announced merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas