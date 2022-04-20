28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) climbed 58.3% to $2.2950 after jumping around 22% on Tuesday.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) shares climbed 39% to $7.52 after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to its lead investigational multi-virus-specific T cell therapy, posoleucel.
- Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE: LLAP) gained 22.2% to $6.09. Jefferies initiated coverage on Terran Orbital (with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) jumped 20.7% to $20.04 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4.7% year-over-year to $426.8 million, beating the consensus of $424.77 million.
- Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) shares gained 19.4% to $3.63. Winc, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) jumped 17.8% to $7.11.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 16.5% to $3.77.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) gained 11.6% to $14.34. I-Mab is weighing options including a sale of the business, Bloomberg said.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) jumped 11.1% to $2.4900. Creative Medical Technology reported a progress in developing a reproducible clinical grade of the company's ImmCelz product.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 10.8% to $26.68.
- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) gained 10.8% to $39.26. Stride reported third-quarter revenue growth of 7.5% year-over-year to $421.72 million, beating the consensus of $411.12 million.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) jumped 8.4% to $3.50.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares gained 8% to $0.2170. ToughBuilt Industries shares climbed 37% on Tuesday after the company said FY21 EPS results were higher than the previous year.
- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) jumped 7.6% to $4.81.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 6.5% to $1.1399. Energous WattUp PowerBridge recently received regulatory approval in China for unlimited distance transmission for IoT applications.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 4.1% to $642.48 following Q1 earnings.
Losers
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) dipped 35.8% to $223.78 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its first quarter. Global streaming paid partnership increased 6.7% year-over-year to 221.64 million, while global streaming paid net additions were down 200 thousand. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) dipped 13.3% to $6.55 as the company reported pricing of $10,400,000 of notes due 2025.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 11.8% to $37.03. Goldman Sachs, on Tuesday, downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $108 to $50.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) fell 11.5% to $2.15. Sharps Technology shares jumped 40% on Tuesday after the company's CEO, Director and COO disclosed stock purchases in Form 4 filings.
- Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) dropped 10.6% to $12.40. Holley reported a secondary offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock. The company also said it sees Q1 net sales of $199 million to $200 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) dipped 10.1% to $3.65. Lexaria Bioscience recently begun its multi-week human clinical hypertension study.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) fell 10.2% to $17.75.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) dipped 9.9% to $4.57.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 8.6% to $553.10.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 8.3% to $1.0450. HTG Molecular Diagnostics recently announced it has harmonized its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) dropped 8.1% to $97.92. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $145 to $90.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 5.7% to $110.14 in sympathy with a decline in Netflix shares after Netflix reported Q1 earnings results.
