28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) shares climbed 33.3% to $5.78 as the company reported a private placement for gross proceeds of $110.5 million.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 29.7% to $14.67.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares gained 12.2% to $4.3201 amid retail investor interest on social media.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 13.4% to $4.58.
  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) jumped 71% to $2.4102 on continued strength after Ally Bridge Group on Wednesday reported in a Form 4 filing a purchase of roughly 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares fell 23.5% to $7.38 after surging 53% on Thursday.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) rose 12.6% to $11.45 after dipping 83% on Thursday.
  • Exicure, Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 8.7% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading. Exicure recently reported year-end cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $48.3 million that will fund its current operations into Q4 of 2022.
  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) rose 5.4% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it appointed Bruce Lowthers to CEO and reaffirmed guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022.

Losers

  • C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) dipped 48.8% to $11.72 following press release highlighting presentation of data from Cohort A of ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its CFT7455.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) dropped 42% to $3.4010 as the company reported updated clinical data at AACR From Ongoing Monotherapy Phase 1 Arm Of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Of RTX-240 In Advanced Solid Tumors Demonstrating Single-Agent Activity And Favorable Tolerability
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares fell 37.4% to $11.22 after the company paused enrollment in BCX9930 clinical trials.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 35.7% to $8.43.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) dropped 25.5% to $9.22.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) fell 21% to $7.62 after the company announced a common stock offering of approximately 7.207 million shares.
  • IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares fell 19.6% to $0.9563. IMAC Holdings shares surged 19% on Thursday after the company announced it completed a pilot program with Walmart for its The Black Space retail chiropractic concept locations and affirmed its commitment to growth.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) dropped 19.7% to $15.87.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) fell 17.6% to $3.81 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $4 price target.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) dipped 15.6% to $40.97.
  • Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) dropped 14.4% to $6.84.
  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) fell 14.1% to $50.44. Kura Sushi USA recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.
  • LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) fell 13.7% to $13.49 after the company announced it has determined to suspend its previously announced evaluation of strategic alternatives.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) dropped 13% to $3.48.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) fell 12.7% to $2.60.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) dipped 12.7% to $3.84.
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) fell 11.3% to $9.70 after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) dipped 9.9% to $30.23.
  • Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) dropped 9.7% to $3.96.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

