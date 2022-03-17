 Skip to main content

31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 12:35pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 83.2% to $0.4348 after the company reported FY21 results.
  • Allego N.V. (NASDAQ: ALLG) shares gained 45.5% to $9.40. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III reported the completion of its business combination with Allego Holding B.V.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) rose 45.4% to $1.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp and Marrone Bio Innovations reported a merger deal.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) surged 39% to $7.91 after the company reported a single dose of its Lambda for COVID 'significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits greater than six hours by 50%.'
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 27.6% to $11.34. Summer Infant posted a Q4 loss of $2.20 per share.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 25.6% to $0.8225. Orphazyme, last week, announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares gained 22.5% to $2.4991 after dropping around 25% on Wednesday.
  • Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) gained 21.3% to $6.50 following Q4 results.
  • Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) jumped 18% to $7.83. Vacasa posted a Q4 net loss of $118 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 16.4% to $0.3841 after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 15.5% to $30.58.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 14.5% to $30.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) gained 13.5% to $3.0894.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) jumped 13.3% to $2.3228. Axcella Health’s 10% owner Nestle SA acquired a total of 3,141,361 shares at an average price of $1.91.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) gained 12.4% to $5.00.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) jumped 11.1% to $90.53.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) surged 10.8% to $29.16 following strong Q4 results. The company’s board also authorized increased share repurchase program of up to 10 million shares.
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 11.1% to $0.1910. Meten Holding Group, on Wednesday, reported a strategic alliance to explore opportunities in blockchain, digital currency industries.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 9.4% to $0.3489. Waitr Holdings, last week, reported Q4 earnings, posting a year-over-year decline in revenue.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 8.4% to $1.29 after surging 14% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 28.5% to $7.72. Integrated Media Technology issued a filing indicating the board approved the fund raising of up to $20 million.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares tumbled 21% to $2.1812.
  • Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) fell 17.2% to $9.12. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) dipped 17% to $12.37.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 14% to $23.94.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) fell 13.8% to $3.66. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower, selling off following recent strength amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
  • SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) fell 13.7% to $11.07 following Q4 results.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 11.4% to $2.7981.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares fell 11.5% to $0.3626 after jumping 53% on Wednesday.
  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) dipped 10% to $83.92. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower, selling off following recent strength amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 8.3% to $2.3650 after jumping 79% on Wednesday.

