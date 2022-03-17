31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 83.2% to $0.4348 after the company reported FY21 results.
- Allego N.V. (NASDAQ: ALLG) shares gained 45.5% to $9.40. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III reported the completion of its business combination with Allego Holding B.V.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) rose 45.4% to $1.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp and Marrone Bio Innovations reported a merger deal.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) surged 39% to $7.91 after the company reported a single dose of its Lambda for COVID 'significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits greater than six hours by 50%.'
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 27.6% to $11.34. Summer Infant posted a Q4 loss of $2.20 per share.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 25.6% to $0.8225. Orphazyme, last week, announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares gained 22.5% to $2.4991 after dropping around 25% on Wednesday.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) gained 21.3% to $6.50 following Q4 results.
- Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) jumped 18% to $7.83. Vacasa posted a Q4 net loss of $118 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 16.4% to $0.3841 after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 15.5% to $30.58.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 14.5% to $30.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) gained 13.5% to $3.0894.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) jumped 13.3% to $2.3228. Axcella Health’s 10% owner Nestle SA acquired a total of 3,141,361 shares at an average price of $1.91.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) gained 12.4% to $5.00.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) jumped 11.1% to $90.53.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) surged 10.8% to $29.16 following strong Q4 results. The company’s board also authorized increased share repurchase program of up to 10 million shares.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 11.1% to $0.1910. Meten Holding Group, on Wednesday, reported a strategic alliance to explore opportunities in blockchain, digital currency industries.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 9.4% to $0.3489. Waitr Holdings, last week, reported Q4 earnings, posting a year-over-year decline in revenue.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 8.4% to $1.29 after surging 14% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 28.5% to $7.72. Integrated Media Technology issued a filing indicating the board approved the fund raising of up to $20 million.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares tumbled 21% to $2.1812.
- Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) fell 17.2% to $9.12. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) dipped 17% to $12.37.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 14% to $23.94.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) fell 13.8% to $3.66. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower, selling off following recent strength amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) fell 13.7% to $11.07 following Q4 results.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 11.4% to $2.7981.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares fell 11.5% to $0.3626 after jumping 53% on Wednesday.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) dipped 10% to $83.92. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower, selling off following recent strength amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 8.3% to $2.3650 after jumping 79% on Wednesday.
