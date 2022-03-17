Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday saw 34 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 14.17% to reach its new 52-week low.

was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 14.17% to reach its new 52-week low. Putnam Master (NYSE:PIM)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

During Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.64 and moving down 4.08%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.64 and moving down 4.08%. Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) shares fell to $3.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $3.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares hit a yearly low of $8.00. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.00. The stock was down 2.42% on the session. Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.63 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.63 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.85%. Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%. Putnam Master (NYSE:PIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.41. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.41. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.73. Shares traded up 5.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.73. Shares traded up 5.22%. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.30. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.30. The stock was down 3.79% on the session. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) stock hit a yearly low of $10.70. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.70. The stock was up 1.82% for the day. Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session. MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Thursday, moving down 0.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Thursday, moving down 0.27%. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock hit $7.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.88%.

stock hit $7.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.88%. Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%. Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.72.

shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.72. Graham (NYSE:GHM) shares set a new yearly low of $7.24 this morning. The stock was up 3.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.24 this morning. The stock was up 3.25% on the session. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.51. The stock was up 0.75% on the session. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving down 3.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving down 3.11%. Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI) shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.66%.

shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.66%. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.87%. IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock drifted down 1.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.44.

stock drifted down 1.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.44. Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.73% for the day. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded up 3.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded up 3.69%. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares moved down 1.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.10, drifting down 1.36%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.