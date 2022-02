30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Digital World Acquisition Corp . (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 28.5% to $108.31 in pre-market trading. Just hours after launching on Sunday night in Apple’s App Store, Donald Trump's new social media app Truth Social encountered a “partial outage.” Truth Social is an app created by Trump's new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which announced a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition in October.

. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 28.5% to $108.31 in pre-market trading. Just hours after launching on Sunday night in Apple’s App Store, Donald Trump's new social media app Truth Social encountered a “partial outage.” Truth Social is an app created by Trump's new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which announced a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition in October. BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) rose 25.1% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Friday.

(NYSE: BRCC) rose 25.1% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Friday. Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 18.8% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Phunware, recently announced the launch of its PhunToken (PHTK) liquidity pool rewards program.

(NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 18.8% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Phunware, recently announced the launch of its PhunToken (PHTK) liquidity pool rewards program. Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 17.1% to $4.05 in pre-market trading. The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Ocugen’s investigational new drug application seeking approval to conduct testing of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the U.S.

(NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 17.1% to $4.05 in pre-market trading. The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Ocugen’s investigational new drug application seeking approval to conduct testing of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the U.S. Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCC) shares rose 13.4% to $11.44 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: HCCC) shares rose 13.4% to $11.44 in pre-market trading. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 13.3% to $0.9486 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.

(NASDAQ: MARK) rose 13.3% to $0.9486 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 12.7% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.

(NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 12.7% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday. Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 12% to $0.5544 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday.

(NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 12% to $0.5544 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday. IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) rose 10.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday. IMARA’s Director David Mott recently acquired a total of 45,926 shares at an average price of $1.19.

(NASDAQ: IMRA) rose 10.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday. IMARA’s Director David Mott recently acquired a total of 45,926 shares at an average price of $1.19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 10% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Monopar recently anounced clinical and preclinical program updates.

(NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 10% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Monopar recently anounced clinical and preclinical program updates. ZK International Group Co., Ltd . (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 9.2% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. ZK International Group, last month, reported a FY21 loss of $0.17 per share.

. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 9.2% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. ZK International Group, last month, reported a FY21 loss of $0.17 per share. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 9% to $4.62 in pre-market trading amid a gain in oil prices

(NYSE: WTI) rose 9% to $4.62 in pre-market trading amid a gain in oil prices Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) rose 5.6% to $13.28 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Losers

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 30.5% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma recently announced pricing of a $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

(NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 30.5% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma recently announced pricing of a $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants. Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) shares fell 23.7% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after surging 48% on Friday.

(NYSE: SKYH) shares fell 23.7% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after surging 48% on Friday. Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 18.5% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday.

(NYSE: MTL) shares fell 18.5% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday. Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares fell 17.7% to $13.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 43% on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ANGH) shares fell 17.7% to $13.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 43% on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) fell 15.3% to $16.05 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.

(NASDAQ: OZON) fell 15.3% to $16.05 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 14.7% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after climbing around 24% on Friday. The company recently said Q3 EPS results were lower year over year.

(NYSE: UUU) fell 14.7% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after climbing around 24% on Friday. The company recently said Q3 EPS results were lower year over year. QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 14.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 14.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 14% to $38.50 in pre-market trading. Yandex recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to $1.485 billion.

(NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 14% to $38.50 in pre-market trading. Yandex recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to $1.485 billion. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) shares fell 13.8% to $10.65 in pre-market trading after adding 11% on Friday.

(NYSE: NRGV) shares fell 13.8% to $10.65 in pre-market trading after adding 11% on Friday. Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) shares fell 13.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Modular Medical recently reported pricing of $15 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

(NASDAQ: MODD) shares fell 13.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Modular Medical recently reported pricing of $15 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) fell 12.2% to $0.7880 in pre-market trading. LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin recently acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.94.

(NASDAQ: LVO) fell 12.2% to $0.7880 in pre-market trading. LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin recently acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.94. Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 11.7% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Friday. Team recently revealed a series of transactions in its effort to refinance capital structure.

(NYSE: TISI) fell 11.7% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Friday. Team recently revealed a series of transactions in its effort to refinance capital structure. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) fell 11.4% to $6.35 in pre-market trading following a 6% decline on Friday.

(NYSE: MBT) fell 11.4% to $6.35 in pre-market trading following a 6% decline on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 11.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities recently finalized merger with Reflect Systems.

(NASDAQ: CREX) fell 11.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities recently finalized merger with Reflect Systems. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares fell 11.1% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the AR-701 cocktail has been shown to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant.

(NASDAQ: ARDS) shares fell 11.1% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the AR-701 cocktail has been shown to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant. Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) shares fell 9.9% to$3.36 in pre-market trading after tumbling 11% on Friday.

(NYSE: QNGY) shares fell 9.9% to$3.36 in pre-market trading after tumbling 11% on Friday. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares fell 7.4% to $0.1890 in pre-market trading.

Also check this out: U.S. Xpress Enterprises And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders.