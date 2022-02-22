Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Republic Services

The Trade: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) 10% owner William Gates III acquired a total of 362,747 shares at an average price of $117.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $42.5 million.

(NYSE:RSG) 10% owner William Gates III acquired a total of 362,747 shares at an average price of $117.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $42.5 million. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What Republic Services Does: Republic Services ranks as the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 186 active landfills and more than 200 transfer stations.

Asana

The Trade: Asana, Inc (NYSE:ASAN) President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $70.42. To acquire these shares, it cost around $88.03 million.

(NYSE:ASAN) President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $70.42. To acquire these shares, it cost around $88.03 million. What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 19% over the past month.

The company’s stock gained around 19% over the past month. What Asana Does: Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

Also check this: 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Albemarle

The Trade: Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Chairman, President and CEO Kent Masters bought a total of 5,241 shares at an average price of $190.80. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1 million.

(NYSE:ALB) Chairman, President and CEO Kent Masters bought a total of 5,241 shares at an average price of $190.80. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1 million. What’s Happening: Albemarle reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Albemarle reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. What Albemarle Does: Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Warby Parker