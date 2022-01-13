 Skip to main content

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 6:33am   Comments
Gainers

  • BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) rose 41% to $9.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) rose 22.8% to $7.16 in pre-market trading. Adagio Therapeutics highlighted that 'recent publications by several independent laboratories show ADG20 has neutralizing activity with potency comparable to other antibodies that retain activity against omicron.'
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 13.4% to $0.4809 in pre-market trading. The company recently highlighted HRSA and Department of Labor guidance related to contraceptive access, saying it could expand access to Phexxi.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares rose 9.9% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced its NERLYNX was included in two important NCCN Clinical Practice Guideline updates for the treatment of breast cancer.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) rose 9.6% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 6.9% to $45.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 6.9% to $1.40 in pre-market trading.
  • ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) rose 6.9% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. ReNew recently raised $400 million by issuing Green Bonds.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) rose 6.7% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 5.9% to $0.6380 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies recently reported expansion of relationship with Mastercard in Europe.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 5.6% to $42.23 in pre-market trading. The U.S. recently agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology’s COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) rose 4.4% to $138.00 in pre-market trading after the company released results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The world’s largest chipmaker said its profit surged 16.4% to $5.98 billion, helped by rising demand for semiconductors.

Losers

  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares fell 10.1% to $0.7910 in pre-market trading. electroCore shares jumped 64% on Wednesday after the company's gammaCore nVNS device received FDA Breakthrough Designation for PTSD treatment.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 9.9% to $0.3740 in pre-market trading after surging 12% on Wednesday.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) shares fell 8.5% to $6.92 in pre-market trading. Vaxxinity shares jumped 30% on Wednesday after the company announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312..
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) shares fell 8.4% to $3.18 in pre-market trading following a 13% decline on Wednesday.
  • Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) fell 8.1% to $20.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $100 million public offering.
  • NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) fell 5.7% to $3.09 in pre-market trading. NexGel shares gained around 12% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of the MEDAGEL ClearComfort hydrogel patch.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 5.6% to $0.9628 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) shares fell 5.2% to $6.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.

