Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares jumped 40.2% to $3.5887. Immuron received funding of A$6.2 ($4.45) million from the U.S Department of Defense to examine a dosing regimen for Travelan more suited for use by the military.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) surged 38.3% to $6.74 after the company reported a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) gained 28% to $6.95 after the company announced preclinical data of its lead program, IMX-110. The data showed that IMX-110 produced a 50% response rate in first-line-therapy-resistant cancer - soft tissue sarcoma (STS) mouse study, surpassing the STS standard of care doxorubicin’s 0% response rate in the same mouse study.
  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) shares climbed 26.9% to $6.74.
  • Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) rose 18.9% to $9.98. Leafly and Merida Merger Corp. I reported a $30 million convertible note financing.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) rose 15.7% to $7.00 after jumping more than 27% on Tuesday. Kidpik, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
  • BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) gained 15.2% to $6.49.
  • Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) jumped 15% to $7.76. Sonendo recently issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 14.3% to $3.18. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher following data that showed China's inflation rose slower than expected in December, which increased policy easing optimism.
  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) gained 11% to $34.47.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) jumped 10.1% to $2.5773.
  • Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) gained 10% to $6.05.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 9.7% to $1.0199 following a 13G filing from Oasis Capital showing a 9.99% stake in the company.
  • 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares surged 9.4% to $50.14. 51job reported receipt of a proposal to amend merger consideration for going-private transaction.
  • inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) gained 9.2% to $13.05.
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) shares rose 9.1% to $6.16 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $11 price target.

Losers

  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares fell 15.8% to $32.96.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares dropped 15% to $32.96 after the company hiked the cost of its recall of ventilators and warned earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) dipped 14.6% to $10.98. Providing a R&D update, Aclaris Therapeutics said David Gordon, its chief medical officer left the company, effective Jan. 7. The company also announced update on its two Phase 2 programs that evaluate zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and in subjects with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurative.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) dropped 14.4% to $9.87. Nam Tai Property issued an update on local affairs and efforts to preserve social stability.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares declined 12.7% to $9.74. Theravance Biopharma recently reported enrollment of first patient in YUPELRI® Phase 4 study.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) fell 9.7% to $37.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 9.6% to $0.9299. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 8% on Tuesday after the company announced regulatory clearance of the clinical trial of PH-762 to treat melanoma.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 9.2% to $2.08.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) shares declined 8.9% to $7.33. The company recently said that its Lucira™ Check-It PCR-Quality, At-Home Molecular COVID-19 Test is now available in the Optum Store.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 8.7% to $220.53 following a U.S. Centers For Medicare listing for "Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Amyloid for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease."
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) dropped 7.8% to $6.20. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) fell 7.7% to $8.77 following Q3 results. The company reported third-quarter FY22 gross revenue of $2.7 billion, an increase of 3.3% Q/Q and 29.6% Y/Y.

