 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) jumped 37.3% to $2.0182. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) jumped 27.3% to $10.88. Morgan Stanley maintained Allakos with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $86 to $10. Allakos shares tumbled 90% on Wednesday after the company reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares jumped 22.8% to $20.03 after jumping over 53% on Wednesday.
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) gained 20.3% to $4.79. Hitachi and Ree Automotive recently agreed on collaboration to advance and simplify the adoption of sustainable electric vehicles globally.
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) gained 19.8% to $3.1873. Mobiquity Technologies announced new service offerings for MobiExchange, the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services.
  • View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) shares climbed 19.8% to $4.60. View recently entered a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine the WorxWell data analytics platform into its technology stack.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) jumped 19.7% to $2.64. The FDA authorized marketing of tobacco products that help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them.
  • Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) gained 18.8% to $7.88.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares rose 18.3% to $1.23 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) gained 17.7% to $7.33 after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $12 price target.
  • Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) jumped 17.2% to $6.83.
  • Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) rose 16.6% to $4.4650. Sunlight Financial, last month, reported Q3 sales of $30.00 million.
  • Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) gained 15.5% to $6.92.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 15.4% to $10.85following a tweet by the company highlighting the delivery of its first truck to a customer.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) jumped 14.9% to $4.2499.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) gained 12.2% to $3.40.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) gained 10.3% to $3.87. Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Bright Health from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $5 to $4.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) surged 10% to $3.08. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sigilon Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $12 to $7.
  • ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) gained 9.9% to $13.94. Baird recently initiated ESS Tech with an Outperform rating and a price target of $15, implying an upside of 17.6%.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) jumped 8.6% to $3.7697.
  • Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) surged 8.3% to $67.32 after the company announced it has withdrew its offer to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 7.6% to $1.14. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) shares dipped 50.8% to $4.06. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has determined to suspend new enrollments at InnovAge Holding’s Colorado centers based on deficiencies detected in an audit.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) dropped 18.2% to $12.65 after the company reported its independent special committee was unable to reach a deal with Scientific Games.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) tumbled 18.1% to $136.11 after the company announced it will acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for $24.68 per share in cash and stock.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 17.2% to $2.07 after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) fell 17.2% to $1.40. Acasti Pharma jumped over 52% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $6 price target.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) dipped 15% to $118.74 after the company announced the acquisition of HEYDUDE for $2.5 billion.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) fell 15% to $2.10. Nuverra Environmental Solutions recently entered into merger agreement with Select Energy Services.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) dropped 13.4% to $4.1897. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
  • Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) dipped 12.7% to $31.28. Willdan recently won a $90 million contract to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York Housing.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) dropped 11.3% to $7.91 after climbing around 15% on Wednesday.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) dropped 10.8% to $3.7284.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 8.1% to $67.78 after Tencent said it will distribute the majority of its shares in JD.com, valued at HKD 127.7 billion ($16.4 billion), to its shareholders as an interim dividend, effectively diluting its stake in JD.Com from around 17% to about 2.3%.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dropped 7.4% to $15.64.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares fell 7.3% to $2.7073. BiondVax shares jumped 97% on Wednesday after the company announced it signed definitive agreements for the development and commercialization of nanosized COVID-19 antibody therapy with Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen.
  • Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) shares fell 7% to $16.08 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) dropped 6.9% to $2.0750.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACST + ACHR)

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: CalAmp Drops After Q3 Results; Red Cat Holdings Shares Surge
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Allakos Shares Plunge
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com