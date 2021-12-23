38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) jumped 37.3% to $2.0182. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) jumped 27.3% to $10.88. Morgan Stanley maintained Allakos with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $86 to $10. Allakos shares tumbled 90% on Wednesday after the company reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares jumped 22.8% to $20.03 after jumping over 53% on Wednesday.
- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) gained 20.3% to $4.79. Hitachi and Ree Automotive recently agreed on collaboration to advance and simplify the adoption of sustainable electric vehicles globally.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) gained 19.8% to $3.1873. Mobiquity Technologies announced new service offerings for MobiExchange, the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) shares climbed 19.8% to $4.60. View recently entered a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine the WorxWell data analytics platform into its technology stack.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) jumped 19.7% to $2.64. The FDA authorized marketing of tobacco products that help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them.
- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) gained 18.8% to $7.88.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares rose 18.3% to $1.23 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) gained 17.7% to $7.33 after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $12 price target.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) jumped 17.2% to $6.83.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) rose 16.6% to $4.4650. Sunlight Financial, last month, reported Q3 sales of $30.00 million.
- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) gained 15.5% to $6.92.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 15.4% to $10.85following a tweet by the company highlighting the delivery of its first truck to a customer.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) jumped 14.9% to $4.2499.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) gained 12.2% to $3.40.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) gained 10.3% to $3.87. Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Bright Health from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $5 to $4.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) surged 10% to $3.08. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sigilon Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $12 to $7.
- ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) gained 9.9% to $13.94. Baird recently initiated ESS Tech with an Outperform rating and a price target of $15, implying an upside of 17.6%.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) jumped 8.6% to $3.7697.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) surged 8.3% to $67.32 after the company announced it has withdrew its offer to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 7.6% to $1.14. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) shares dipped 50.8% to $4.06. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has determined to suspend new enrollments at InnovAge Holding’s Colorado centers based on deficiencies detected in an audit.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) dropped 18.2% to $12.65 after the company reported its independent special committee was unable to reach a deal with Scientific Games.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) tumbled 18.1% to $136.11 after the company announced it will acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for $24.68 per share in cash and stock.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 17.2% to $2.07 after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) fell 17.2% to $1.40. Acasti Pharma jumped over 52% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $6 price target.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) dipped 15% to $118.74 after the company announced the acquisition of HEYDUDE for $2.5 billion.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) fell 15% to $2.10. Nuverra Environmental Solutions recently entered into merger agreement with Select Energy Services.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) dropped 13.4% to $4.1897. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) dipped 12.7% to $31.28. Willdan recently won a $90 million contract to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York Housing.
- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) dropped 11.3% to $7.91 after climbing around 15% on Wednesday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) dropped 10.8% to $3.7284.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 8.1% to $67.78 after Tencent said it will distribute the majority of its shares in JD.com, valued at HKD 127.7 billion ($16.4 billion), to its shareholders as an interim dividend, effectively diluting its stake in JD.Com from around 17% to about 2.3%.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dropped 7.4% to $15.64.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares fell 7.3% to $2.7073. BiondVax shares jumped 97% on Wednesday after the company announced it signed definitive agreements for the development and commercialization of nanosized COVID-19 antibody therapy with Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen.
- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) shares fell 7% to $16.08 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) dropped 6.9% to $2.0750.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas