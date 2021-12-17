28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares jumped 33.6% to $4.41 after the company, and Ipsen, announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares climbed 29.1% to $3.06.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 28% to $3.07 after topline data from Phase 2 study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc).
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) surged 22.2% to $5.17.
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) gained 15% to $56.23. Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire financial technology provider Bottomline Technologies in an all-cash transaction valuing Bottomline at $2.6 billion.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) rose 13.3% to $2.8117 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) gained 13% to $12.15. Vertical Aerospace listed on NYSE following merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) jumped 12.6% to $4.45. Dyadic reported research, license, collaboration deal with J&J's Janssen for manufacture of therapeutic protein candidates using its C1 platform.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) gained 12% to $4.46
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) rose 11.9% to $88.91 following a report from the Wall Street Journal titled 'Oracle in Talks to Buy Cerner.'
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) gained 10.5% to $4.0619. The company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) jumped 8.6% to $4.7150.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) gained 7% to $93.56.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) rose 6.4% to $253.81 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 earnings guidance. The company also reported a $5 billion buyback, including $1.5 billion accelerated buyback program.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 4.8% to $2.2950 after the company announced EMA's CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist for the management of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids in adult women of reproductive age.
Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dipped 38.1% to $0.3021 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) shares fell 17.3% to $5.82.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 12.7% to $95.01 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and said it expects to be a few hundred vehicles short of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles.
- Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) dropped 12% to $12.77.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 10.7% to $3.1401.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 10.2% to $1.2399. ION Geophysical, last month, reported Q3 EPS of $0.05.
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) dropped 9.8% to $58.77.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) fell 9.2% to $12.48.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares fell 8.3% to $1.55. Kaixin Auto shares jumped 36% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with Bujia, which agreed to order at least 10,000 new energy trucks from Kaixin in the next five years.
- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) dipped 8.1% to $2.9330.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) fell 7.8% to $3.05. CorEnergy Infr Trust recently reported Q3 sales of $37.03 million.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) fell 6% to $1.57. SeaChange International recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results..
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 5% to $4.6301. Reuters reported that Chinese Regulators are planning to ban online brokerage firms like Futu Holdings and UP Fintech Holding from offering offshore trading services to mainland customers.
