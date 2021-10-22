 Skip to main content

26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 300% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Phunware shares jumped over 45% on Thursday, possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition as traders circulated an article from May 2020 highlight a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) rose 105.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday. Creatd recently highlighted debut of new look, updated packaging for camp, the direct-to-consumer healthy food brand incubated under the company’s e-commerce unit.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 49% to $67.76 in pre-market trading. Digital World Acquisition surged around 357% on Thursday following an announcement the company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares rose 18.8% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Thursday.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 10.7% to $3.93 in pre-market trading. Grom Social Enterprises amended private placement to increase total raise to up to $10.4 million.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 10.2% to $0.91 in pre-market trading after the company announced distribution agreements in key Asia-Pacific markets.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) rose 8.9% to $4.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Thursday.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 8.1% to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) rose 5.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. Cidara Therapeutics recently priced its 14.8 million share offering at $1.55 per share.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) fell 49.6% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported interim results for the MET642 Phase 2a trial in patients with NASH and announced a strategic reprioritization of its clinical development programs.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 19.9% to $60.16 in pre-market trading. Snap reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 18.8% to $7.41 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 20% on Thursday.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares fell 17.8% to $7.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced Q3 earnings results.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 15.7% to $6.82 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday. Lightbridge completed work under U.S. Department of Energy GAIN Voucher at Idaho National Lab to support irradiation testing of Lightbridge fuel.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 13% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Thursday.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 12% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss issued raised in the FDA's Complete Response Letter related to vicineum.
  • Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SGAM) fell 11.4% to $11.34 in pre-market trading after surging 33% on Thursday.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 10.9% to $5.34 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported the CEO and CFO resigned and transitioned into other roles within the company at Vinco Venture's parent company ZASH Global Media and a Vinco Ventures subsidiary, Cryptyde.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) fell 10.9% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Thursday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 10.3% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Thursday.
  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 10.2% to $8.21 in pre-market trading after dropping over 50% on Thursday.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares fell 9.9% to $50.45 in pre-market trading. Intel reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 9.4% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced completion of BayMedica acquisition.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 8.9% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Thursday.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 8.8% to $3.39 in pre-market trading.
  • LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) fell 8.4% to $8.25 in pre-market trading. LumiraDx recently received approval for its COVID-19 antigen test for use in India.

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

