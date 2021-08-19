 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 18 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK).
  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was the biggest winner, trading up 31.32% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $323.66 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $166.50 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares hit a yearly high of $310.98. The stock traded up 6.11% on the session.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $236.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • Kroger (NYSE:KR) shares set a new yearly high of $46.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) shares were up 0.93% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $182.41 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $447.11 on Thursday, moving up 0.51%.
  • Ameren (NYSE:AEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.76 on Thursday, moving up 1.04%.
  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 31.32%.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.16%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit $40.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.8%.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares were up 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.21.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.50. Shares traded down 1.07%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $121.73 Thursday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.71. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.96. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.
  • Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.53 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.13. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

