Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 18 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

(NYSE:PSA) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK).

(NASDAQ:NICK). DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was the biggest winner, trading up 31.32% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

(NASDAQ:BLFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.53 with a daily change of up 0.07%. Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.13. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.

