28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 35.4% to $4.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported an Agreement to acquire exclusive rights for assignment of cryptocurrency mining assets.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 23.8% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. BEST is expected to report Q2 results on August 17, 2021.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 19.8% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 16.4% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 13.4% to $42.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported a surprise profit for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its FY21 sales guidance.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 12% to $19.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 11.3% to $0.69 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) shares rose 10.4% to $6.50 in pre-market trading. Eton Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 16, 2021.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) rose 10.3% to $0.7690 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Thursday.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) rose 10% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 8.1% to $11.17 in pre-market trading. Dynavax Technologies recently reported upbeat quarterly results.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 8.1% to $10.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 7.1% to $27.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY21 guidance.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) shares rose 5.1% to $31.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 5.1% to $3.72 in pre-market trading following strong Q2 results.
Losers
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares fell 25.3% to $28.31 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed top-line results from PHYOX™2 pivotal clinical trial of nedosiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) fell 15.7% to $8.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales. The company also reported a deal to buy StarLark for $525 million in cash and stock.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares fell 13.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.9% to $208.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it will delay its submission for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the fourth quarter of 2021. The company also reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) fell 7.2% to $12.16 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) fell 7% to $17.84 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Thursday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 6.3% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma recently reported a Q2 loss of $0.23 per share.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) shares fell 5.9% to $2.22 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) shares fell 5.2% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Thursday.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 5% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 5% to $8.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) fell 4.9% to $115.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 4.1% to $116.89 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
