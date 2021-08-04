30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares rose 34.8% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Tuesday.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) rose 26.8% to $4.12 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday. The company, last month, reported commencement of rights offering.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 22.4% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after declining 21% on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences recently announced a $12.5 million private placement priced at a premium to the market.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares rose 14.5% to $19.57 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares rose 13.8% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised its FY21 revenue guidance.
- Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) shares rose 12% to $39.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares rose 10.5% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently granted emergency use authorization to Chembio Diagnostics’ COVID-19 antibody test.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) rose 10.3% to $29.65 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 9.3% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics is expected to release Q2 results on August 5.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 9.2% to $1.79 in pre-market trading.
- Invitae Corporation(NYSE: NVTA) shares rose 9.2% to $31.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 8.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. ABVC Biopharma shares dipped 52% on Tuesday after the company reported the pricing of $6.875 million firm commitment offering.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares rose 8.4% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Tuesday. The company recently reported strong SMB user growth.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: SGFY) shares rose 8% to $21.00 in pre-market trading. Agrify is expected to report financial results for the second quarter on August 12, 2021.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 7.5% to $430.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) rose 6.8% to $50.00 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility. The company’s shares jumped over 24% on Tuesday.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 5.7% to $84.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported strong quarterly results.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) rose 5.9% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Monday.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 4.7% to $282.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 and FY21 guidance.
Losers
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 69% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after the company provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast. The Emeryville, California-based company founded in 2013 warned investors on Tuesday after market hours that it no longer expects to generate product revenue in 2021 and that revenue next year will be “immaterial” as it does not expect revenue from its experimental products anytime soon. The biofacturing company also said co-founder and CEO Josh Hoffman is stepping down from the position and will be replaced on an interim basis by Jay Flatley, former CEO of Illumina.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares fell 22.6% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after jumping over 150% on Tuesday.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares fell 18.8% to $94.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 13.2% to $11.03 in pre-market trading after climbing over 62% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Evergreen Pharmacare to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 11.8% to $6.96 in pre-market trading after adding over 2% on Tuesday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares fell 11.2% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings results and issued weak sales guidance.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 11% to $57.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 8.6% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also reported a common stock offering.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 7.7% to $5.64 in pre-market trading. Wilhelmina International shares climbed over 40% on Tuesday after a Form 4 filing from the company showed 10% shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures purchased 237,500 shares of Wilhelmina.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares fell 7.4% to $72.93 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 5% to $113.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
