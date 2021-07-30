20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares rose 50.9% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced its eryaspase was granted U.S. FDA Fast Track designation.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) rose 11.5% to $5.14 in pre-market trading.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares rose 11.2% to $296.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Ucommune International Ltd(NASDAQ: UK) shares rose 10% to $1.21 in pre-market trading.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 9.1% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing from Custodian Ventures showed a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) rose 8.6% to $1.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced a Missouri hospital signed a new contract for its eValuator.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 7.1% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after the company received a CRL from the FDA for NDA for tenapanor for control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) rose 6.8% to $7.23 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday. The company recently reported financial results for full fiscal year 2021.
Losers
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 18.5% to $58.69 in pre-market trading. Pinterest reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Thursday. However, the company’s stock dropped following weaker-than-expected growth in monthly active users and bearish revenue forecast for the third quarter.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 7.4% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) fell 6.8% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Thursday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 6.7% to $3.64 in pre-market trading. Atossa Therapeutics, earlier during the month, said it received regulatory approval to open clinical study of AT-H201 in Australia.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 6.3% to $3,372.58 in pre-market trading. Amazon.com reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) fell 5.9% to $141.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 5.8% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. Cocrystal Pharma shares gained 9% on Thursday after the company announced its SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease lead CDI-45205 showed in vitro activity against Delta and Gamma variants.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares fell 5.6% to $0.8202 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Thursday. The company recently received a Complete Response Letter from the Food and Drug Administration requesting at least 1 additional trial.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) fell 5.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Corvus Pharmaceuticals recently said it discontinued its Phase 3 study of mupadolimab for COVID-19 due to positive trends exhibited by COVID-19 vaccines in lowering infection and hospitalizations.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares fell 5.2% to $186.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 4.8% to $54.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 guidance.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares fell 3.6% to $378.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3guidance.
