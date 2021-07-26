AMC Entertainment Tops Q2 Trends For Millenials And Gen Z, WISH Enters The Top 100

A quarterly report from Apex Clearing shows what the top owned stocks are among Millenials and Gen Z. Here is a look at the top holdings and the biggest movers from the first quarter.

What to Know: Apex Clearing, which is going public in a SPAC merger with Northern Star Investment Corp II (NYSE: NSTB), tracked the top 100 stocks held by Millenials and Gen Z across more than 1 million accounts.

Top 10 Holdings: Here were the top 10 held stocks in the second quarter by Millenials and Gen Z users across Apex Clearing platforms.

AMC Entertainment Inc (NYSE: AMC): 25% of accounts (was #6 in the first quarter) Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): 11.6% of accounts (was #1) Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): 8.4% of accounts (was #2) Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): 4.1% of accounts (was #3) Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO): 3.2% of accounts (was #5) GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME): 3.2% of accounts (was #4) Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT): 2.2% of accounts (was #9) Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) : 2.0% of accounts (was #7) Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS): 2.0% of accounts (was #8) Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV): 1.5% of accounts (was #10)

The companies in the top 10 stayed the same in the second quarter, with the order changing slightly. AMC Entertainment made the biggest jump of the top stocks going from sixth to first and held by 25% of accounts, giving it a substantial lead.

AMC was also held as the fifth overall position by Baby Boomers, according to Apex’s research.

Related Link: GameStop, AMC, Penny And Crypto Stocks Top Q1 Trends For Millenials And Gen Z

Big Movers: Along with the moves in the top 10 holdings, the research from Apex showed some stocks that became more favorable to the younger demographic in the second quarter.

This includes ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH), which was unranked in the first quarter and sat at position 13 in the second quarter, held in 1% of accounts.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) moved up from #59 to #27, represented in 0.5% of accounts. Unranked Metal Materials (NASDAQ: MMAT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) joined the top 100 at #28 and #31, respectively.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) also went from unranked to #44 on the top 100 list.

One of the big fallers was Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) going from #27 to #47 on the list and now held in 0.4% of accounts.

Cryptocurrency-related names slid in the second quarter, with Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) falling 17 spots to #42 and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) falling 32 spots to #70. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) had a big fall from #49 to #100.

Photo: Clay Banks on Unsplash