24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) shares rose 53.4% to $9.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced a new MRO partnership with Honeywell.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 44% to $5.34 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions recently announced a reverse stock split to maintain NASDAQ listing.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares rose 41.9% to $85.00 in pre-market trading. Pop Culture Group jumped around 98% on Thursday on continued volatility following Wednesday's IPO.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) rose 29.9% to $56.09 in pre-market trading amid interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- Mind Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MIND) rose 22.2% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. MIND Technology, last month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) rose 17.4% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Allied Esports recently launched AE Studios division for original content development and production services.
- GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) rose 10.3% to $0.63 in pre-market trading.
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 6.6% to $16.08 in pre-market trading. Marin Software jumped over 40% on Thursday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp(NASDAQ: COMS) shares rose 6% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- Oatly Group AB (publ) - ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) rose 5.6% to $24.70 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Thursday.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 5.2% to $4.63 in pre-market trading. The company earlier disclosed it sees sales of $10.3M-$10.6M for the three months ended June 30.
- Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) rose 4.6% to $0.57 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 33.2% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after the company issued a regulatory update on ongoing review of its New Drug Application for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid.
- Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 10.2% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Thursday. Birks Group announced all 29 of the Company’s retail stores across Canada are now open for in-person shopping.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) fell 10% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Thursday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 9% to $2.03 in pre-market trading.
- Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 8.9% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped around 65% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted a new US patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
- Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 8.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Kintara Therapeutics recently announced topline data from Phase 2 study of its lead compound VAL-083, conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
- Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) fell 7.7% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after surging 7% on Thursday.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 7.7% to $5.31 in pre-market trading. Bridgeline Digital shares jumped around 34% on Thursday after the company announced its partner network won more than 20 site search licenses this quarter for Celebros and HawkSearch, its most recent acquisition.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares fell 7.3% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after dropping 25% on Thursday. The company recently announced it received a positive recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue the Mino-Lok Phase 2 trial as planned.
- Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares fell 7.1% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Borqs Technologies shares fell 22% on Thursday possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 50% on Wednesday.
- Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSE: HUSA) fell 6.7% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday.
- Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares fell 6.1% to $6.73 in pre-market trading. Trxade Health shares gained over 62% on Thursday after the company's Bonum Health subsidiary signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Big Y Pharmacy.
