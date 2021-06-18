 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 29 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC).
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX).
  • Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares dropped the most, trading down 40.73% to reach its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.90. The stock traded down 1.2%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.41 on Friday. The stock was up 8.2% for the day.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Friday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) stock hit $143.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.94%.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) stock drifted down 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.57.
  • NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $308.95.
  • Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) shares hit a yearly low of $33.00. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.75. Shares traded down 2.3%.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares made a new 52-week low of $82.18 on Friday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.85. Shares traded down 5.36%.
  • Hudson Executive Inv (NASDAQ:HEC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.32 and moving down 4.33%.
  • FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares hit a yearly low of $9.59. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
  • Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.70 and moving down 40.73%.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
  • Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.09. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Friday. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.
  • Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS) stock drifted down 1.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.58.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares hit a yearly low of $3.95. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares set a new yearly low of $3.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock drifted down 0.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.93.
  • Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Friday morning, moving up 0.14%.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock traded up 3.51%.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.97. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Friday, moving down 3.13%.
  • Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) shares were up 2.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.28.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares moved down 2.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42, drifting down 2.99%.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell to $1.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

