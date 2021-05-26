22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 48.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Sinovant Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics disclosed topline results from Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 38.7% to $5.21 in pre-market trading. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares jumped more than 100% on Tuesday after the company announced a respiratory and ophthalmology collaboration with Genentech.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) rose 11.1% to $191.90 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY21 guidance. Zscaler also announced plans to acquire Smokescreen.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 10.3% to $4.91 in pre-market trading. Immutep, last week, announced that data from its TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 studies have been published in abstracts for the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares rose 10% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Tuesday.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) rose 8.2% to $37.82 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 results.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 7.6% to $3.84 in pre-market trading. Selecta Biosciences Form 4 filling showed purchase by Director, 10% owner, Tim Springer, of 2.77 million shares at an average price of $3.19 per share.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 7.5% to $8.86 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) rose 6.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares rose 5.2% to $1.82 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5% to $26.40 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 4.8% to $23.70 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 4.4% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) rose 3.5% to $7.87 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares fell 40.1% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA clinical hold on CTI-1601 and termination of recently announced private placement financing.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) shares fell 14% to $17.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 10.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Clarus Therapeutics defeated Lipocine's patent infringement lawsuit on summary judgment.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 9.4% to $9.98 in pre-market trading. RLX Technology is expected to report Q1 results on June 2.
- Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) shares fell 8.5% to $16.25 in pre-market trading after the company provided a regulatory update for its sparsentan program in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) fell 7.6% to $4.41 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio-Medical recently announced novel cancer treatment technology and a product joint venture.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 6.2% to $13.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 14% on Tuesday. The company recently said it strengthened investment in licensed mRNA technology platform with $20 million.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 5.9% to $34.34 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
