30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares rose 37.8% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company said it will receive $30 million in added payments during 2021.
- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) rose 28.3% to $10.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was awarded an IDIQ contract under the US Army's $1.25 billion conformal wearable battery program.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 26% to $0.8190 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) rose 14.8% to $3.56 in pre-market trading.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 14.1% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower net loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares rose 12.5% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Monday.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK)shares rose 10.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after dipping around 14% on Monday.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) rose 10.1% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in Q1 sales.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) rose 9.8% to $8.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday. LifeMD, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 9.7% to $15.30 in pre-market trading after jumping over 7% on Monday.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) shares rose 9.4% to $8.37 in pre-market trading. Aesthetic Medical shares jumped around 15% on Monday after the company announced a $15.1 million private placement with Lafang China.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) rose 9% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. Siebert Financial shares jumped 11% on Monday following Q1 results.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) rose 8.4% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the acquisition of Invoice Bazaar.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) rose 7.7% to $10.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 6.9% to $8.73 in pre-market trading. United Microelectronics shares fell around 5% on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan where the company is headquartered.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 6% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday. Express recently launched its #ExpressReentry campaign.
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) rose 6% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after reporting higher Q1 sales.
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 24.3% to $0.9690 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $50 million public offering.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares fell 21.8% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) fell 17.2% to $11.61 in pre-market trading.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) fell 9.1% to $10.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) fell 8.5% to $12.40 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly sales. The company also reported the purchase of Adaptive3D.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares fell 8.3% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 43% on Monday after the company announced it would merge with Aadi Bioscience.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) fell 8.1% to $17.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results..
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 7.7% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after surging 19% on Monday. Digital Brands recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
- Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares fell 6.4% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares fell 6% to $5.56 in pre-market trading. InnSuites shares dropped 12% on Monday after the company reported 2021 sales of $4.20 million.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 6% to $19.03 in pre-market trading after the company posted a 1.2% decline in adjusted earnings for the full year.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) fell 5.5% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares jumped 54% on Monday after the company announced an agreement with Nuvve and Stonepeak to purse a $750 millionjoint venture called Levo Mobility.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) fell 5.2% to $7.46 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
