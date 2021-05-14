 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Highest Paid Athletes And How They Made Their Money
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
10 Highest Paid Athletes And How They Made Their Money

The Forbes Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes list had a record four $100 million earners for the period of May 1, 2020 to May 1, 2021.

The previous three years contained three $100 million earners. The $1.05 billion earned by this year's top 10 was up 28% from last year's and came close to the $1.06 record in 2018.

Here is a look at the top 10 highest-paid athletes in the last 12 months and how they made their money.

1. Conor McGregor: UFC fighter McGregor made $180 million in the last year, led by $158 million earnings outside his salary from Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE: EDR), the parent of the UFC that recently went public. McGregor sold a majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve for $150 million. McGregor has endorsement deals with DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and other companies. He tops the list with only one fight taking place in the last 12 months, a loss to Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23, 2021.

2. Lionel Messi: The soccer player earned $130 million in the last year, led by $97 million from soccer and $33 million in off-field activities. Messi has a large endorsement deal with Adidas (OTC: ADDYY). The superstar’s contract expires in June but reports have said a record-breaking $674 million contract renewal with Barcelona could be coming.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: The most followed athlete on social media with over 500 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus Football Club (OTC: JVTSF) star had earnings of $120 million last year, with $70 million from soccer and $50 million in off-field activities. He has a lifetime deal with Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). Ronaldo’s contract expires in 2022, which could lead to him climbing up further the list with a new deal.

4. Dak Prescott: The quarterback for the world’s most valuable sports team, the Dallas Cowboys, breaks the record for this list for an NFL player with $107.5 million in earnings. Prescott had a signing bonus of $66 million that helped his on-field earnings of $97.5 million. Prescott had $10 million in off-field earnings with endorsements from companies like Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR), DirecTV and 7/11.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Tom Brady 

5. LeBron James: The NBA superstar had earnings of $96.5 million in the past year, setting the record for an NBA player on the list. James earned $31.5 million on the court and $65 million off. He  left Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) for rival PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) in a new endorsement deal. James purchased a stake in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool and other sports assets. James is set to star in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).

6. Neymar: Soccer star Neymar earned $95 million last year with $76 million coming from on-field earnings. Neymar left Nike to join Puma in a large endorsement deal and a new signature shoe launch. A Neymar skin was also featured in popular game Fortnite, a unit of Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) company Epic Games.

7. Roger Federer: Tennis legend Federer earned $90 million in the last year, all from off-field activities due to a knee injury. Federer has endorsements from Rolex, Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) and Uniqlo. Federer could be in for a big payday in the next year with Swiss apparel company On, which Federer has equity in, nearing an IPO.

8. Lewis Hamilton: Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) driver Lewis Hamilton collected his sixth championship in seven seasons in 2020. The driver had earnings of $82 million with the majority coming from the sport and win bonuses. Hamilton has endorsements with Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) and Puma.

9. Tom Brady: The NFL legend collected another Super Bowl win after moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady earned $76 million last year. The quarterback has endorsements with eyewear brand Christopher Cloos and Fanatics.

10. Kevin Durant: Durant had earnings of $75 million last year. He has been growing his involvement in investing in companies through his Thirty Five Venture. Durant also saw a gain from the buyout of Postmates by Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). Durant took a $1 million stake in Postmates in 2016.

Image Credit: By Andrius Petrucenia (UFC 189 World Tour Aldo vs. McGregor London 2015), via Wikimedia Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CS + ADDYY)

TaylorMade Sold Amid Surge In Demand For Golf Supplies
The Week In Cannabis: The New Tilray, Jazz-GW Pharma, Earnings, M&A, And More
Credit Suisse Halts US Cannabis Stock Transactions, Ends Custodial Service: Report
7 Kentucky Derby Horses This Year With Stock Market Ties
How Did Archegos Capital Collapse?
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Conor McGregor Cristiano Ronaldo Dak PrescottNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com