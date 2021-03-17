 Skip to main content

LeBron James Teams With PepsiCo To Launch 'A New Kind' Of Energy Drink
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced Wednesday morning a partnership with NBA superstar LeBron James to launch a "new kind" of energy drink.

What Happened: PepsiCo's new energy beverage will be marketed under the Mountain Dew brand. Designed to offer a mental boost and immune support, the new line is called MTN Dew Rise Energy and includes 180mg of caffeine, vitamins A and C, antioxidants, fruit juice and zero grams of added sugar.

"As energy beverages evolve to provide even more functional benefits, we're excited to introduce the new MTN DEW RISE ENERGY for those looking for a morning boost with enhanced mental clarity and immune support that helps you conquer the morning to conquer the day," Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo's senior vice president and chief marketing officer of its energy category, said in the press release.

Related Link: PepsiCo Acquires Rockstar Energy For $3.85B

Why It's Important: PepsiCo will leverage the new multiyear partnership with James across its portfolio, including in the snack category, the company said. PepsiCo will also collaborate with influencers across the sports and wellness industries.

PepsiCo's partnership with James will also focus on their shared commitment, "uplifting and impacting underserved communities."

What's Next: The new energy drink is available in 16-ounce cans and can be purchased at all major retail locations.

(Photo: Erik Drost via Flickr)

