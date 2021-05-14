28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares rose 28.5% to $0.7451 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 17% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) rose 16.4% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) shares rose 14.2% to $35.41 in pre-market trading. Legend Biotech, last month, announced submission of European marketing authorization application for BCMA CAR-T therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel for treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares rose 12.6% to $11.21 in pre-market trading after the company revealed details of its partnership with Foxconn that was announced back in February.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) rose 12% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 14% on Thursday.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 10.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Thursday.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 8.9% to $18.21 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 8.3% to $37.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.1% to $24.03 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Thursday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 8% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Thursday. The company, last week, released quarterly results.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 7.3% to $0.6484 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Thursday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY)shares rose 6.8% to $14.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Thursday.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) rose 6.8% to $31.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 6.8% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. XpresSpa Group is expected to report Q1 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 6.7% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) rose 6.6% to $123.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
Losers
- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) shares fell 28% to $5.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 EPS results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 26.2% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it filed for a stock shelf of up to $100 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell 21.3% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 18.7% to $30.08 in pre-market trading. Plantronics reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter. The company also said its ticker symbol on the NYSE will change to "POLY" at the open of market trading on May 24, 2021.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares fell 18.4% to $2.39 in pre-market trading r after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares fell 17% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 13.4% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after reporting a widr-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) fell 12.4% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after an F-3 filing showed the company registered for a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 7.1% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 5.4% to $2.10 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) fell 3.4% to $172.30 in pre-market trading. Walt Disney reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Disney+ ended the second quarter with 103.6 million subscribers. The company had 94.9 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter.
