33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) shares jumped 67.4% to $16.04 after the company announced a strategic alliance with Snipp to launch a new loyalty and rewards system and to explore Bitcoin and NFT rewards for its approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) gained 35% to $12.16 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $5 to $15 per share.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares climbed 34.3% to $6.27 after multiple Form 3 filings late Monday night showed new stakes by insiders. The company named Howard Federoff as CEO.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) surged 28% to $10.27. Romeo Power and PACCAR entered into long-term supply agreement for Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 27% to $3.32 after climbing 20% on Monday.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) surged 22.7% to $8.16.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) gained 20% to $18.43 after the company raised its Q1 processing volume guidance from $600 million to at least $1.2 billion.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) surged 17.6% to $49.85.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE) rose 16.9% to $21.06 as the company boosted its sales forecast for FY21 and also issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares climbed 16% to $13.30 after climbing more than 18% on Monday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares surged 15.5% to $33.22.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) gained 14.7% to $9.45.
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) jumped 14.6% to $15.80 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $28 price target.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 14% to $27.15. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Cara Therapeutics will replace MTS Systems in S&P SmallCap 600.
- Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) surged 12.2% to $1.5599 after the company announced it has received purchase orders totaling in excess of $6 Million to manufacture major landing gear components for the F-18 fighter aircraft.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 11.8% to $13.85.
- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS) gained 11% to $11.00 after the company announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Topps becoming a public company.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) gained 9.8% to $30.66 after the company, and Nifty Gateway, announced a partnership to create a series of Playboy x Nifty digital art collaborations on Nifty Gateway's blockchain-powered marketplace.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) rose 8.9% to $1.5350. Weidai, last month, reported a FY20 loss of $1.55 per share.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 8.5% to $417.26 as the company raised its FY21 sales growth guidance from 17%-20% year over year to 25-28%year over year. The company also issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares tumbled 28.8% to $4.84 after climbing 26% on Monday.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares dipped 16.8% to $5.28 after Hindenburg Research released a bearish report on the company's stock.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) fell 14.7% to $38.48 after the company announced top-line data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 trial evaluating apitegromab (SRK-015) in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) fell 13.3% to $2.425.
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) dropped 13.1% to $10.80. AmpliTech Group said it received a $120,000 order from a major defense contractor for space program.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 12.6% to $4.9293. Chembio Diagnostics shares surged 60% on Monday after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) dropped 12.3% to $10.17.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) fell 12.1% to $56.50.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) fell 12% to $7.34 after surging 14% on Monday. The company recently reported FY20 sales of $1.3 million.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 10.8% to $57.99 after the company reported commencement of $175 million common stock offering.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) dipped 10.5% to $29.90.
- Xcel Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ: XELB) fell 8.7% to $2.72. Xcel Brands jumped over 51% on Monday after the company announced it acquired LOGO by Lori Goldstein.
- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) fell 7.6% to $54.66 after the company reported pricing of offering of Class A common stock.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas