30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares rose 56.8% to $0.9250 in pre-market trading. Senmiao Technology reported unaudited financial results for its third fiscal quarter on Friday.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) rose 26.4% to $0.3540 in pre-market trading after the company received extension on initial borrowing base deficiency payment and announced purchase and sale agreement to divest certain assets.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) rose 15.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after falling over 7% on Friday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 14.5% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after surging 7.5 % on Friday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 11.9% to $38.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) rose 10.8% to $45.10 in pre-market trading after Franklin Resources is reportedly in talks to buy the company.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares rose 10% to $3.29 in pre-market trading.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 6.9% to $4.35 in pre-market trading. Agile Therapeutics reported the FDA approval of Twirla® transdermal system on Friday.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) rose 6.6% to $30.09 in pre-market trading. Berkshire Hathaway made new investments in Kroger Company.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) rose 5.6% to $74.50 in pre-market trading after declining 4.5% on Friday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 5.5% to $11.94 in pre-market trading.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 5.3% to $30.20 in pre-market trading. Virgin Galactic shares jumped over 21% on Friday after the company announced it relocated SpaceShipTwo to its commercial headquarters, inching the company closer to implementing its commercial service.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) rose 5% to $26.31 in pre-market trading. CarGurus shares tumbled around 27% on Friday after the company issued EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 4.8% to $3.95 in pre-market trading after declining 6.5% on Friday.
- American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) rose 4.3% to $50.00 in pre-market trading. American Campus Communities is expected to release earnings after the closing bell.
Losers
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) fell 9% to $0.91 in pre-market trading. Summer Infant shares climbed 288% on Friday after the company reported restructuring of its business, which is expected to result in an annualized cost savings of $7.5 million.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 8.9% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after surging over 56% on Friday.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 7.4% to $3.99 in pre-market trading.
- Vaxart, Inc. NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 7.3% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares fell 6.6% to $14.75 in pre-market trading.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 5.6% to $22.75 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 profit.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 4.9% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. MKM Partners downgraded Antero Resources from Neutral to Sell.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 4.8% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 4.8% to $36.13 in pre-market trading after the bank reported weak pre-tax earnings and announced plans to restructure over the next two years.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell 4.3% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after rising around 20% on Friday.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) fell 4.1% to $66.00 in pre-market trading.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 4% to $39.65 in pre-market trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell 3.9% to $64.24 in pre-market trading.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 3.4% to $0.5125 in pre-market trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.3% to $314.25 in the pre-market trading session after the company said it does not expect to meet Q2 sales forecasts, citing lower global supply and lower Chinese demand for iPhones as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
