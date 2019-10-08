21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 11.3% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 vehicle sales up 35% from Q2.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) rose 6.8% to $170.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2020 forecast.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares rose 6% to $76.07 in pre-market trading.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 4.6% to $3.19 in pre-market trading.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) rose 3.4% to $2.44 in pre-market trading.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 2.8% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.96% on Monday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 2.4% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares rose 2.2% to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) shares fell 19% to $25.96 in pre-market trading. Qiagen announced preliminary third-quarter sales, expecting sales growth of about 3% at constant exchange rates, lower than its earlier expectations for 4-5% growth, citing significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. The company expects adjusted EPS within its outlook of 35-36 cents in constant exchange rate. Separately, the company announced a 15-year partnership with Illumina to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in-vitro diagnostic kits, including companion diagnostics, for patient management. The company also said its Chairman and CEO Peer Schatz has decided to resign from the positions, although he will serve as Special Advisor to the Supervisory Board.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 13% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Energy Group from Buy to Hold.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 10.9% to $51.01 in the pre-market trading session after its customer, Hangzhou Hikvision, was put on a blacklist by the Trump administration.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 7.9% to $6.30 in pre-market trading.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 7.2% to $9.35 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Puma Biotechnology from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $24 to $8.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares fell 7.1% to $17.35 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $54 to $16.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 6% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after declining 7.74% on Monday.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares fell 5.1% to $10.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 20.44% on Monday.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares fell 5% to $129.85 in pre-market trading.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 4.8% to $5.37 in pre-market trading.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares fell 4.6% to $231.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 3% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 3% to $28.00 in the pre-market trading session.
