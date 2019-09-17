25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 100% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported its A-101 45% Topical Solution met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of common warts.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 24.7% to $0.5999 in pre-market trading after the company reported a licensing deal with Columbia University for the development of TXN-1700 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancers.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 16.1% to $4.4 in pre-market trading.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 13.8% to $2.31 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. The company reported Q1 sales increased 551% from the same period last year.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 4.8% to $4.78 in pre-market trading.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 3.8% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) rose 3.7% to $57.95 in pre-market trading.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 3.7% to $40.61 in pre-market trading after climbing 21.84% on Monday.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 3.6% to $118 in pre-market trading.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) rose 3.2% to $60.00 in pre-market trading.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 3.2% to $18.45 in pre-market trading.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares rose 2.6% to $50.77 in pre-market trading after Citigroup upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) fell 17% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) shares fell 10% to $27.05 in pre-market trading after the company cut its outlook for the year in optical communications and display technologies segments.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares fell 9% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak FY19 sales forecast.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares fell 8.1% to $25.6 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 7.7% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after rising 58.13% on Monday.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) fell 6.8% to $41.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its topline results from the Phase 2 trial of ACE-083 did not receive statistically significant improvements in functional endpoints.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 4.9% to $0.78 in the pre-market trading session after the company's F-3 showed registration for disposition of approximately 1.86 million ADS.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 4.8% to $321.88 in pre-market trading after the company priced its previously announced offering of class A subordinate voting shares at $317.50 per share.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares fell 4.4% to $16.06 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 4.2% to $8.59 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.70% on Friday.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares fell 3.6% to $18.10 in pre-market trading.
- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) fell 3.5% to $53.50 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported that its contract for Ca Rong Do project worth $82 million was terminated.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 2.5% to $28.87 in pre-market trading. 3G Global Food Holdings LP reported sale of 25 million share of Kraft Heinz.
