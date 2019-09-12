Market Overview

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Gainers

  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares increased by 38.0% to $2.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 19.9% to $2.23. The market cap seems to be at $69.7 million.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $6.40. The market cap stands at $255.5 million.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $1.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock rose 8.8% to $1.60.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 5.2% to $16.75.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) stock increased by 3.7% to $2.55.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose 3.0% to $2.20. The market cap seems to be at $42.3 million.
  • InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $27.56.
  • CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock increased by 2.4% to $1.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.7 million.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock increased by 2.3% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on September 12, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares surged 2.1% to $26.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

 

Losers

  • Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock plummeted 82.1% to $0.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $219.2 million.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares declined 45.2% to $6.58.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares decreased by 14.0% to $0.21. The market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares declined 13.2% to $10.69. The market cap stands at $422.7 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock declined 9.9% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock decreased by 8.9% to $6.77. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock plummeted 4.5% to $6.58. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
  • Motif Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTFB) stock declined 3.9% to $0.67. The market cap seems to be at $11.5 million.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares fell 3.1% to $0.95. The market cap seems to be at $571.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 3.0% to $3.25. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock declined 3.0% to $26.60. The most recent rating by Seaport Global, on August 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock decreased by 2.6% to $1.51.
  • Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares plummeted 2.5% to $11.25. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock fell 2.3% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on September 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares plummeted 2.1% to $18.00. The market cap stands at $185.1 million. The most recent rating by BTIG, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock declined 2.0% to $30.10. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market Movers

