28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 4:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock moved upwards by 16.3% to $48.50 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $562.4 M.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock surged 10.3% to $0.21. The market cap stands at $4.3 M.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) stock increased by 10.0% to $9.15. The market cap stands at $268.2 M.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock surged 7.8% to $0.55. The market cap stands at $21.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.70.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares surged 7.3% to $13.36. The market cap stands at $659.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $17.00.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) stock rose 6.6% to $26.20. The market cap stands at $3.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERS) stock increased by 5.1% to $6.15. The market cap stands at $806.3 M.
  • Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares surged 3.3% to $1.55. The market cap stands at $110.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $99.50. The market cap stands at $8.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $111.00.
  • CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $2.42. The market cap stands at $331.2 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • McKesson, Inc. (NYSE: MCK) shares surged 2.9% to $143.00. The market cap stands at $25.8 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $164.00.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock surged 2.8% to $2.48. The market cap stands at $7.9 M.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $0.18. The market cap stands at $17.2 M.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 2.7% to $0.18. The market cap stands at $7.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock increased by 2.5% to $65.00. The market cap stands at $3.6 B. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on 2019-05-13, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $83.00.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares rose 2.3% to $0.14. The market cap stands at $7.9 M.
  • Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) shares increased by 2.3% to $0.89. The market cap stands at $17.0 M.

 

Losers

  • Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock declined 34.8% to $1.80 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $189.4 M.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock fell 16.5% to $0.96. The market cap stands at $54.7 M. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) stock fell 10.1% to $12.05. The market cap stands at $855.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares fell 9.0% to $1.62. The market cap stands at $6.8 M.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares declined 7.6% to $0.90. The market cap stands at $22.6 M.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) stock plummeted 5.6% to $18.69. The market cap stands at $1.8 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares decreased by 5.6% to $2.71. The market cap stands at $15.2 M.
  • Health Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) stock decreased by 4.5% to $21.00. The market cap stands at $306.3 M.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 4.0% to $2.39. The market cap stands at $1.8 M.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock declined 3.4% to $0.57. The market cap stands at $25.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) stock plummeted 2.8% to $6.30. The market cap stands at $363.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019