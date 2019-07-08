33 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares surged 63.4% to close at $2.01 on Friday after the company announced that an agreement has been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances; Arwidsro increased its investment in Oasmia.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) gained 39.2% to close at $12.25 following an announcement concerning pricing for its previously announced offering of common stock and accompanying warrants. The company priced its offering of 1.649 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase another 1.649 million shares at $9.02 each, according to an SEC filing.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 18.9% to close at $1.45 after the company presented updated data for its Phase 2 Study of TYME-88-Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO GI 2019.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) jumped 17.5% to close at $3.70.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 17.2% to $21.00 after the company reported year-over-year growth in preliminary passenger traffic figures for June.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 13.2% to close at $3.35.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) gained 13.1% to close at $9.87.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) jumped 12.4% to close at $38.05.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares surged 11.9% to close at $2.35.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 11.9% to close at $27.35.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) jumped 11.8% to close at $4.47.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 11.7% to close at $3.62.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 10.7% to close at $9.31. Catalyst Biosciences is set to release final Phase 2 data for marzeptaacog alfa in hemophilia at the ISTH congress.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) gained 10.6% to close at $38.60.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) rose 10.4% to close at $15.79.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) climbed 10.2% to close at $10.40 after gaining 8.38% on Wednesday.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) surged 9.7% to close at $2.48.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares gained 8.4% to close at $5.15.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 4.6% to close at $2.95.
Losers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares declined 22.1% to close at $3.14.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) shares fell 15.5% to close at $2.72.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $3.0700.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dropped 9.9% to close at $2.18.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 9.1% to close at $7.17.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) declined 9.1% to close at $26.95.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 9% to close at $27.89.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares tumbled 8.9% to close at $3.47.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares dipped 8.7% to close at $3.99.
- Niu Technologies . (NASDAQ: NIU) dropped 8.1% to close at $6.04.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares declined 6.3% to close at $13.18.
- Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) fell 5.2% to close at $60.05.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 4.7% to close at $12.93 after the company issued update on autologous & allogeneic NKG2D-based CAR-T therapies in solid tumors.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 4.5% to close at $49.37.
Posted-In: Friday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.