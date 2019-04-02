32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 70 percent to $6.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA approval for its Asceniv Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human - slra 10% liquid, an intravenous immune globulin drug product for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Disease, or PIDD, in adults and adolescents.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 24.8 percent to $4.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.26 percent on Monday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 23 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been identified as a Single Vendor and received an order from a Government Ministry in Israel.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) rose 22.1 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 14.9 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported that Environment and Climate Change Canada has approved its Rollo Bay production facility for the commercial production of AquAdvantage Salmon.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 12 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading after the company said the Data Safety Monitoring Committee, which met March 28 to conduct its second and final safety review of its ORCA-1 trial concluded there are no safety concerns and the trial should continue for completion as planned.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 9.5 percent to $7.19 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Jiangsu Suxuantang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has received National High-tech Enterprise qualification.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 9 percent to $4.0201 in pre-market trading.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 8.1 percent to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company presented Ficlatuzumab results at the American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 7.4 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 26.67 percent on Monday.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) rose 6.6 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.67 percent on Monday.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 6.5 percent to $17.28 in pre-market trading.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares rose 6.2 percent to $35.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.67 percent on Monday.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) rose 6 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.86 percent on Monday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.6 percent to $14.62 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.27 percent on Monday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 5.2 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 25.26 percent on Monday.
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) rose 3.3 percent to $29.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a $1.25-billion buyback.
Losers
- Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) fell 38.2 percent to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA addressing deficiencies in its New Drug Application for Gimoti.
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) fell 36 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company withdrew its application for premarket notification 510(k) regulatory clearance of j-plasma/renuvion for use in dermal resurfacing procedures.
- Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE: SNH) fell 18.3 percent to $9.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported restructuring of business arrangements with Five Star Senior Living.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) fell 9.3 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 19.44 percent on Monday.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares fell 8.8 percent to $3.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.71 percent on Monday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 8.8 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after rising 5.79 percent on Monday.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) fell 8.5 percent to $50.68 in pre-market trading. • UGI announced plans to acquire 100 percent of the publicly held units of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU). UGI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.26 to $0.30 per share and lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) fell 8 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 7.9 percent to $58.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY19 earnings guidance.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 7.2 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after declining 12.55 percent on Monday.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) fell 7.1 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it will present late-breaking abstract at ATS meeting from May 17-22.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 5.2 percent to $6.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.15 percent on Monday.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 4.4 percent to $3.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.25 percent on Monday.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) fell 4 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading.
- Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 3.8 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
