28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 70.4 percent to $4.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported a notice of allowance from the European Patent Office for 'application no. 08738207, which covers the company's ViRob™ technology platform.'
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 20 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading after MNG Enterprises confirmed a proposal to acquire Gannett for $12.00 per share in cash.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 11.6 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading after surging 17.41 percent on Friday.
- Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) shares rose 9 percent to $10.56 in pre-market trading after Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) announced plans to acquire Goldcorp in an all-stock deal valued at $10 billion.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) shares rose 8.9 percent to $18.20 in pre-market trading after the company raised its forecast for the year. The company said it projects full-year adjusted earnings of $0.88 to $0.90 per share, versus earlier forecast of $0.79 to $0.82 per share, and sales of $778.8 million.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) rose 8.4 percent to $21.01 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong forecast for the third quarter.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 6.5 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after falling 20.00 percent on Friday.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 6.2 percent to $3.42 in pre-market trading.
- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) rose 5.1 percent to $7.24 in pre-market trading. Camtek said it expects sequential sales growth into Q1'19.
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (NASDAQ: WINR) rose 4.5 percent to $3.74 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.54 percent on Friday.
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 40.3 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to file for reorganization under Chapter11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California on or about January 29, 2019.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) fell 24.2 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.56 percent on Friday.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) fell 13.5 percent to $12.70 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q4 and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) fell 12.5 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after reporting top-line data from three-day Phase 2 trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine on top of dual bronchodilator therapy for COPD maintenance treatment.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 9.7 percent to $4.58 in pre-market trading. USA Technologies CEO sent an open letter to shareholders related to audit committee probe.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 9 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after rising 2.33 percent on Friday.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 8.4 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q4 sales guidance.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 7.6 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) fell 7.2 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) shares fell 6.5 percent to $73.23 in pre-market after dropping 5.18 percent on Friday.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) fell 6.3 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after rising 7.76 percent on Friday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares fell 6.3 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.17 percent on Friday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 6 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after surging 28.57 percent on Friday.
- Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) fell 5.8 percent to $32.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Goldcorp in an all-stock deal valued at $10 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 5.1 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Western Digital to Underperform.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 5.1 percent to $8.55 in pre-market trading after declining 5.16 percent on Friday.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) fell 5.1 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after rising 95.74 percent on Friday.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 5 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 3 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comp sales and issued weak Q2 earnings outlook.
