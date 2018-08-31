26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares rose 35.6 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares rose 29 percent to $12.60 in pre-market after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong second-quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) rose 13.6 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading following Nikkei report of Renesas Electronics pursuing $6 billion acquisition.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 11.3 percent to $152.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) rose 7.8 percent to $0.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $12 million task order by the US Coast Guard for cellular wireless managed services.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 6.2 percent to $3.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.04 percent on Thursday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 5.6 percent to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Can-Fite posted 1H'18 loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $902,000.
- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) rose 4.9 percent to $43.93 in pre-market trading.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) rose 4.9 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after surging 16.73 percent on Thursday.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) rose 4.3 percent to $43.07 in pre-market trading after falling 1.67 percent on Thursday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 4.3 percent to $18.76 in pre-market trading after dipping 14.94 percent on Thursday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 4.3 percent to $18.83 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.43 percent on Thursday.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) shares rose 3.3 percent to $66.98 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 15.8 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.29 percent on Thursday.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 14.5 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading. Ambarella reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 12.4 percent to $29.81 in pre-market trading. Zuora reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance for its third quarter.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares fell 10.9 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q4 earnings.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 10.2 percent to $43.00 in pre-market after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak forecast for FY18.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares fell 9.8 percent to $24.13 in pre-market trading.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 9.4 percent to $8.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 28.41 percent on Thursday.
- Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) fell 7.5 percent to $244.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell 7.1 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading. Nutanix reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares fell 6.4 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.51 percent on Thursday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) fell 5.1 percent to $32.89 in pre-market trading.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares fell 4.7 percent to $233.00 in pre-market trading. Ulta Beauty reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak profit outlook for the current quarter.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) fell 4.5 percent to $4.48 in pre-market trading after declining 8.93 percent on Thursday.
